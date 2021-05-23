Senior events in the Triad

Techknowledgey Classes: Starts in June, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Android tablets, Android phones, iPhones, iPads, basic technology help. 336-373-4816.

Virtual Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC: Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. Zoom. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/events.

Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. Hike, Cedarock Park, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Hike the 2-mile Spoons Branch Trail. Expect natural surface trail (roots, rocks, etc.) over rolling terrain with a few steep hills. Register by Tuesday, May 25. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.

Senior Pilates: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Outside, weather permitting. Also, the nonprofit offers seven virtual classes per week. 336-373-4816 or tinyurl.com/w4rjy3z4 for a schedule.

Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.

