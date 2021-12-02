Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro announces December's free online Adventures In Learning classes

The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering seven special classes through their Zoom interactive classrooms. These classes are free to keep residents learning while the center prepares for a full, regular six-week Adventures In Learning winter session, beginning Jan. 18.
Classes include:
- The Greensboro Symphony and Lisa Crawford: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. tinyurl.com/4vt9bzay.
- Frank Bender - “Recomposer of the Decomposed" with Tom Brawner: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2p9xjbje.
- A History of the Tuscarora in North Carolina with Arwin Smallwood, N.C. A&T: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2pf4tz9t.
- “The Lincoln Highway” … what’s all the buzz about this book? with Brian Lampkin, Scuppernong Books: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2p96zvze.
- Hollywood Dance with Larry Brown: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. tinyurl.com/4v3khdes.
- Nellie Bly - the Real Around-the-World in 80 Days Race with Tom Kuhn: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. tinyurl.com/5ed23vky.
- New Year’s Eve Around the World with Carol McGinnis Kay: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. tinyurl.com/y3uvs53j.
For information, call 336-378-0766 or visit www.shepctrg.org.