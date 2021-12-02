 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro announces December's free online Adventures In Learning classes
0 Comments

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro announces December's free online Adventures In Learning classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro logo

The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering seven special classes through their Zoom interactive classrooms. These classes are free to keep residents learning while the center prepares for a full, regular six-week Adventures In Learning winter session, beginning Jan. 18.

Classes include:

  • The Greensboro Symphony and Lisa Crawford: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. tinyurl.com/4vt9bzay.
  • Frank Bender - “Recomposer of the Decomposed" with Tom Brawner: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2p9xjbje.
  • A History of the Tuscarora in North Carolina with Arwin Smallwood, N.C. A&T: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2pf4tz9t.
  • “The Lincoln Highway” … what’s all the buzz about this book? with Brian Lampkin, Scuppernong Books: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2p96zvze.
  • Hollywood Dance with Larry Brown: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. tinyurl.com/4v3khdes.
  • Nellie Bly - the Real Around-the-World in 80 Days Race with Tom Kuhn: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. tinyurl.com/5ed23vky.
  • New Year’s Eve Around the World with Carol McGinnis Kay: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. tinyurl.com/y3uvs53j

For information, call 336-378-0766 or visit www.shepctrg.org.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Dealing with cold weather and arthritis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: COVID-19 vaccine vanquishes persistent wart

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert