The Fresh & Local Nutrition Incentive Program – a pilot project led by a multidisciplinary team at N.C. A&T - is making half-priced Community Supported Agriculture box options available to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants weekly.

SNAP participants can purchase CSA boxes at 112 N. Benbow Road, in the parking lot adjacent to the Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center on campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through July 29, with the exception of May 13, June 17 and July 1.

This pilot project allows SNAP participants to purchase the CSA boxes at half the cost. This allows CSA boxes valued at $30 and $20 apiece available at $15 and $20 apiece, respectively, for purchase with SNAP benefits. All other community members can purchase fresh produce at the regular price.

Sandhills AGInnovation Center based in Ellerbe is serving as the Fresh & Local Nutrition Incentive Program’s retail partner for the CSA boxes, which includes a variety of in-season fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers. Sandhills will have fresh produce available for everyone to purchase.

Community partners also include Mustard Seed Community Health, Guilford County Department of Health, North Carolina African Services Coalition and St. Phillips AME Zion Church.

To learn more or to sign up for the program, email freshandlocal@ncat.edu or 336-285-4673.