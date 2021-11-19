Star Power: Season is Moravians’ time to shine

Every year during the holiday season, thousands of lights shine into the darkness to serve as reminders of hope and beauty. Chances are that many of the stars blazing forth from doorways and treetops are pointy, distinctive Moravian stars, one of Advent’s hottest symbols.

This geometry lesson-turned-decoration has become known worldwide in the years since the first was made in 19th-century Germany, but nowhere is it more special than here in the Triad thanks to the Moravians, the Protestant religious denomination that founded Winston-Salem’s historic village Old Salem. Over the years, this unique star has become the symbol for the church that really knows how to turn it on.

“Stars are a much-loved symbol of the hope and promise of humanity,” Meredith Cohoon, the church’s director of Christian education, said recently. “They remind Christians of the star of Bethlehem, leading seekers to the Christ child, but they’re relevant to everyone as a reminder of light, hope, promise and guidance.”