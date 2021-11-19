Star Power: Season is Moravians’ time to shine

Every year during the holiday season, thousands of lights shine into the darkness to serve as reminders of hope and beauty. Chances are that many of the stars blazing forth from doorways and treetops are pointy, distinctive Moravian stars, one of Advent’s hottest symbols.
This geometry lesson-turned-decoration has become known worldwide in the years since the first was made in 19th-century Germany, but nowhere is it more special than here in the Triad thanks to the Moravians, the Protestant religious denomination that founded Winston-Salem’s historic village Old Salem. Over the years, this unique star has become the symbol for the church that really knows how to turn it on.
“Stars are a much-loved symbol of the hope and promise of humanity,” Meredith Cohoon, the church’s director of Christian education, said recently. “They remind Christians of the star of Bethlehem, leading seekers to the Christ child, but they’re relevant to everyone as a reminder of light, hope, promise and guidance.”
According to church lore, the first Moravian stars were made as a geometry lesson at the Moravian Boys’ School in Niesky, Germany, in the 1800s. Instantly popular, this mix of squares, arcs, lines and triangles — technically, a rhombicuboctahedron — entered mass production and traveled around the world with Moravian congregations, eventually coming to light in Bethlehem, Pa., and in Winston-Salem, and from there, to the Greensboro congregation in 1908.
Since 1985, Sam Post has been First Moravian Church’s chief star maker, hand-folding hundreds of meticulously crafted stars each year in sizes ranging from half-inch miniatures to the traditional 20 inch, 26-point doorway beacon. Although he has made stars in virtually every size, his signature look is the 3-or-4 inch ornaments of various colors and sizes that fit inside plastic globes.
“Over the years, I’ve added sizes, colors. I make a rainbow star that actually includes all the colors of the rainbow plus pink and violet,” Post said. “I consider myself an artist of sorts.
“I got intrigued by stars in the 1980s and got some help from other Moravian star makers, and never quit. I’ve made thousands. It’s a way to relax and listen to news, music — the movements become rote, and that allows you to think.”
One star that Post hasn’t made is the huge, 62-point star in the church sanctuary. It’s plastic, a replacement for the church’s original, 50-point paper star.
“I took our original star home to study it,“ Post said. “It takes a little over an hour to make a 26-pointer — for one star, it’s 320 cuts and 198 folds. I’ve been making stars for 28 years now, and almost every year, I’ve found a way to make a better star than the previous ones.”
He’ll have seven sizes of stars available this year for purchase online through Nov. 30 and available for pickup at the church’s virtual Candle Tea event Dec. 4. Doorway-sized plastic stars will be available as well.
“When Candle Tea planning began in June, it was difficult to predict what the pandemic would do this December. We held our event online again out of concern for public safety,” Cohoon said. “We still look forward to welcoming the community in costume with our brass band, living Nativity and Moravian treats, like sugar cake, stars and beeswax candles.”
Although First Moravian’s sanctuary star may be the biggest Moravian star in Greensboro, it’s not the largest in the Triad. That honor goes to the giant 31-foot beacon that shines atop Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem from the week after Thanksgiving until after New Year’s. It may be the world’s largest, according to the medical center.
Each year, the giant star’s lighting draws a crowd and a Moravian brass band. In a more personal way, families are equally excited by the opportunity to get their stars out and let their lights shine.
“During the pandemic, many Moravian families hung their stars as a way to inspire and encourage themselves and anyone else who saw them,” Cohoon said. “They’re the symbol of light in the darkness and the inner light in every person, and they spread love and shine light to all.”
Contact Lydian Bernhardt Averitt at Lydian@triad.rr.com.
“They’re the symbol of light in the darkness and the inner light in every person, and they spread love and shine light to all.”
— Meredith Cohoon, First Moravian Church’s director of Christian education