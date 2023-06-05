Graduates: Rahul Bachupalli, Zain Bawangaonwala, Derrick Bediako, Erich Bopp, Kayla Bryant, Jasmine Burks, Gracen Cox, Caleb Dixon, Andrew Donaldson, Precious Donkor, Naga Duttala, Donya Farhani, Thomas Ferguson, Gurnoor Grewal, Marcel Hinrichs, Kendall Ingram, Ziza Jordan, Adit Karki, Abigail Keku, James Kerrigan, Victoria Little, Zavier Lowe, Nathan Charles Lynch, Sasha Mack, Riwa Mohammad, Gift Obimma, Yatri Patel, Zeel Patel, Jayda Pennington, Gable Pierce, Daniel Piggott III, Rylea Pritchett, Jaden Ray, Britney Rodriguez-Ramirez, Yashica Sharma, Liam Silver, Parker Sowell, Madison Thompson, Siddharth Viswanathan, Sydney Vo, Parth Vyas, Mikayla Warguez, Jayda Watts
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
