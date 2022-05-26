 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T's 2022 graduates

Graduates: Nana Afia Agyemang-Badu, Taylor Elizabeth Holman, Cedra Ali, Kyle In Taek Kwon, Samuel Parker Anderson, David Leonzo Lee III, Tyler Arnold, Alexander Michael Marchel, Kristian Rian Bailey, Joseph Netfield McGinnis IV, Kevin Battle Jr., Adja Ndiaye, Shamora Delaine Beatty, Chela Simone Parris, Helina Kamora Bennett, Nandni Naimesh Patel, Weston Robert Bondurant, Paul Warren Poole III, Nicholas Alexander Brower, Samantha Reagan Poole, Faith Elizabeth Caesar, Angel David Prestegui-Martinez, Avery Alexander Chapman, Spencer Ray Price, Emma Faye Cheek, Trisha Simone Raj, Anusha Manori Dasanayaka, Miguel Dominic Rasing, Comfort Funmilola Donkor, Rudar Braxton Ricks II, Francesca Elisa Fabiano-Grossi, Christian Rubio, Timea Faucette, Kaelyn Grace Sandifer, Alexander Charles Schillie, Adam Lamont Franklin, Kaylie Lynn Shoffner, Stevie Hope Green, Taylor Moran Surgeon, Trinity Princess Gripper, Maxym Taras, Eric Gutierrez,Jenny Ha Tran, Taylor Mari Haught, Nasir Justin Turnage, Kyle Stephen Hilliard, Yara Essam Yousef.

