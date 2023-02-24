A surprised Brenda Henley received a colorful story quilt in recognition of her half-century of service to Greensboro’s Temple Emanuel.

At the monthly Shabbat service in the synagogue’s historic Downtown Greene Street sanctuary, Senior Rabbi Andy Koren called Henley to the bimah (raised platform where services are conducted) to present the paneled quilt.

Designed and sewn by congregant Barbara Krueger, the quilt’s 15 panels include artwork, photos of families, Rabbi Emeritus Fred Guttman and space for friends to inscribe congratulatory messages. She solicited panels from congregants.

“Brenda was one of the first people we met when Sheldon and I relocated here a couple of years ago,” Krueger said. “I create Story Quilts and wanted to honor Brenda for her warm welcome and dedicated service.”