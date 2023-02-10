Achievers

Faith Blalock, a resident of Stokesdale, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins beach volleyball team for the 2022-23 academic year. Blalock is a junior majoring in kinesiology at BJU.

* * * *

Students at Bridgewater College in Vermont, including Erin McDaniel of Greensboro, will present “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” by Susannah Centlivre Feb. 15-18 in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. McDaniel is a liberal studies major.

Announcements

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the breakfast, lunch and after-school meals programs provided at their schools. When school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs help fill the gap by providing free meals and snacks to children ages 18 and younger who might otherwise go hungry.

The need for sponsoring agencies and sites for Summer Nutrition Programs is at an all-time high. Schools and community organizations are needed to serve as sponsors for Summer Nutrition Programs this year to help ensure children with limited access to food at home get the nutritious meals they need for optimal growth, development and overall well-being.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8bvtf5 or email summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.