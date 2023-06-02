Achievers

Two High Point University graduates received teaching assistantships in Spain through the North American Language and Culture Assistantships Program.

Xzavea Wommack-Johnson will be teaching in Andalusia. She majored in Spanish and human relations and served as vice president of HPU’s chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the national collegiate Hispanic honor society.

Kaitlyn Stallings, an HPU Honors Scholar and Fulbright semifinalist who majored in biology with a minor in Spanish, will be teaching in Madrid. Stallings was involved on campus with the Honors Scholar program, Phi Mu, a member of the Pre-Physician Assistant Club and three honors societies – Alpha Lambda Delta, Alpha Epsilon Delta and Sigma Delta Pi.

Teaching assistants immerse themselves in the language and culture of Spain while fulfilling the role of American cultural ambassadors. In the classroom, they broaden their students’ knowledge of American culture and the English language. NALCAP assistantships last from Oct. 1 to May 31.

Activities

High Point University English majors Maya Davis, McKinley Johnson and Max Kresock traveled to Denver, Colo., with Matthew Carlson, associate professor of English, for the annual convention of Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honors society.

In addition to presenting their research and creative works, the students had the opportunity to attend career workshops, hear keynote speakers and network with other students majoring in English. At the convention awards banquet, Kresock received the first place Beth DeMeo Poetry Award for Best Critical Work on Poetry or a Poet. Johnson received the second place Isabel Sparks President’s Award for Original Poetry.

* * * *

For the fifth consecutive year, the High Point University Department of History succeeded in placing students in the North Carolina Association of Historians Conference.

“This year, four HPU history majors presented papers, received praise for their efforts and all received requests to submit their papers for the Midgette Award, which is given for the best student paper,” said Michael V. Kennedy, instructor of history. HPU students won the award in 2022 and 2021.

The four students are HPU History Club President Bonnie Showfety, Maeve O’Dea, Jayne Eaves and Kenan Althoff. All are Class of 2023 graduates.

* * * *

High Point University students from all majors enjoyed learning various regency dances by professional historical and dance experts from the Regency Assembly of North Carolina in April. This experiential learning opportunity gave students in Amanda Allen’s British history class, as well as other students, the chance to study the regency era in a much more hands-on way.

Allen says author Jane Austen, other regency books and movies often include central scenes at a ball, as these were highlights of the regency culture and society. The dances were not only about dancing, but also about networking.

Students also enjoyed English treats that would have been served at afternoon dances.

Announcements

Sanjay and Julie Meshri have committed more than $400,000 to High Point University. Their gift will establish the Meshri Family Unrestricted Endowment, as well as provide support for the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and the construction of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Sanjay and Julie Meshri are the parents of alum Daya Meshri, ’23, a sociology and anthropology major and non-profit leadership major who graduated on May 6.

After graduating from college, Sanjay Meshri began working for his father’s company, Advance Research Chemicals, where he assisted in growing the company to 400 times the original size of only six employees. ARC is a global distributor of specialty chemicals and serves industries including military defense, semiconductors, battery materials, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automotive components, textiles and agricultural solutions.

Today, Sanjay Meshri is the chairman at Meshri Holdings, and serves on many community boards and leadership teams in Tulsa, Ok.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club recognized their monthly Student Improvement Award winners at the 64th annual Student of the Year Awards Banquet.

Students of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year were Jamira Carter from Smith High School and Tamim Rustami from Page High School.

The Guilford County Schools Principal of the Year, Paul Travers, was the banquet’s keynote speaker. The awards are given out September through April to at least two students who have demonstrated personal or academic growth as shared by themselves and a nominator in an application process.

The program is a partnership between Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Summit Rotary, with support from the Guilford Education Alliance, Southern Guilford Rotary, Awards of Excellence.

* * * *

Grey Rich, a recent High Point University graduate, continues to win honors for his short horror film, “Doll in the Dark.” The film recently won the Best Student Short Film award from Direct Monthly Online Festival and an honorable mention in Global Shorts. These add to the awards the short film has garnered since its release in December 2022. The film also won an Award of Merit at the One Reeler Film Festival, an Official Selection at the Direct Monthly Online Film Festival and was a Best Horror Film nominee at Couch Film Festival. The film is considered by some as HPU’s most successful student only produced short film in its history.

Rich used the HPU Estate as the film’s primary shooting location, at the suggestion of Media Production Professor Joe Michaels.

The film can be viewed on YouTube https://tinyurl.com/videognrgr

Honors

Jarica Edwards of High Point was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Edwards was initiated at N.C. State.