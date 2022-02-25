Student Notebook

Also, Reunited 2022 Mosaic: A Lifespan Studio featuring pottery, paintings, prints, cards and more, is showing March 4-27 with receptions on March 12 and 27.

For information, call 336-274-6717.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is a part of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Fellows Program, which funds fellowships for high school senior graduates. In order to qualify, students must have exhibited high academic achievement, a history of service to the school and community and a desire to serve the state of North Carolina in a field within the criminal justice profession. The application process closes May 31.

The program provides forgivable educational loans for high school seniors and graduates who agree to enter a criminal justice profession in North Carolina. The fellowship funds an applied associate degree in criminal justice or committee-approved related field of study from any North Carolina community college. Students who receive the educational loan have five years to repay, though it will be forgiven if they enter and remain in a criminal justice profession in the state for four years in an eligible county.

To be eligible, students must: