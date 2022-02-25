Student Notebook

Achievers
The 2022 J. Elwood Roberts/Mars Hill University Choral Festival returned to the campus of Mars Hill University on Feb. 19. The festival choir was lead by conductor and composer Rollo A. Dilworth and it featured 194 high school singers from 68 high schools across North Carolina.
Local participants included:
Asheboro High School: Fernanda Guerrero
Northern Guilford High School: Mackenzie Moore, Lillian Tran
Southwest Guilford High School: Max Dyer, Gabe Howard, Jamal Spencer, Madison Wirtz
Southwestern Randolph High School: Jasmine Chanthadara, Kara Jones, Greyson Kinley, Jylian Taylor, Annie York
Weaver Academy: Mira Eby, India Jones, Aurora Milholin, Andrew Prine, Ella Teachout, Rachel Terry, Joshua Thompson, Helen Wong, Naa Yemoley Yemofio
The choral festival began in 1949 and had been held every year since, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 festival. Organizers made changes to the festival format, including switching from a two-day to a one-day format, limiting attendance at the closing concert to participants and their families, and requiring masks be worn by all participants and guests.
Activities
High Point University students connected with employers at the Career and Internship Expo on Feb. 16 to land full-time positions and internships. It marked the first time HPU has hosted the Career and Internship Expo in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, which serves as a real-world learning lab for students.
Students brought tailored resumes and dressed professionally to network with prospective employers. HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development organized the event to connect undergraduate and graduate students.
The more than 50 companies in attendance included national, regional and local organizations such as Coca-Cola Consolidated, Northwestern Mutual, Novant Health, Volvo and Kontoor Brands, which owns brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Rock and Republic, and more.
Announcements
Irving Park Art and Frame is hosting the 11th annual Guilford County Schools Teachers Art Show.
A reception is set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Meet the artists or swing by to view and purchase the art in the gallery at 2105 W. Cornwallis Drive, Suite A in Greensboro.
Also, Reunited 2022 Mosaic: A Lifespan Studio featuring pottery, paintings, prints, cards and more, is showing March 4-27 with receptions on March 12 and 27.
For information, call 336-274-6717.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is a part of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Fellows Program, which funds fellowships for high school senior graduates. In order to qualify, students must have exhibited high academic achievement, a history of service to the school and community and a desire to serve the state of North Carolina in a field within the criminal justice profession. The application process closes May 31.
The program provides forgivable educational loans for high school seniors and graduates who agree to enter a criminal justice profession in North Carolina. The fellowship funds an applied associate degree in criminal justice or committee-approved related field of study from any North Carolina community college. Students who receive the educational loan have five years to repay, though it will be forgiven if they enter and remain in a criminal justice profession in the state for four years in an eligible county.
To be eligible, students must:
Be a high school graduate or high school senior who will graduate by the end of the current academic year,
Have the intent upon completion of the program to be employed as a criminal justice professional in an eligible county (a county with a population of less than 200,000 according to the latest federal decennial census),
Not have been convicted of any of the crimes listed in the CJFP.
For more information or to apply, visit https://ncdoj.gov/law-enforcement-training/criminal-justice-fellows-program, call 919-661-5980 or email cjfellows@ncdoj.gov.
For information about RCC’s criminal justice technology program, visit www.randolph.edu/academics/college-majors/criminal-justice-technology/index.aspx or call 336-633-0327.
* * * *
Randolph Community College’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development and College and Career Readiness departments and the college’s Small Business Center are partnering with Kingdom Life Community Church to offer GED, adult high school and computer courses on the church campus. To kick things off, the church is hosting an open house from noon to 2 p.m. March 19 to promote the upcoming courses.
The church is at 532 Cross St. in Asheboro. The event is open to the public.
* * * *
North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Catherine Truitt is launching a new Parent Advisory Commission to elevate the voice of parents in students’ education.
The 48-member advisory board will include six parents or guardians from each of the state’s eight educational regions to ensure diverse geographical participation with the application available for parents at tinyurl.com/3n2pc67u.
Members will share their aspirations for public education in the state and discuss challenges it faces, helping to put together recommendations for elected officials and policymakers in North Carolina, while providing direct feedback to Truitt.
Submit press releases to people@greensboro.com.