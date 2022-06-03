Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University’s PRSSA (Public Relations Student Society of America) team was the only North Carolina-based university recognized for the 2022 Bateman Case Study Competition. The national competition challenged students to implement a public relations campaign for the Lymphoma Research Foundation. HPU’s Bateman team included Class of 2022 graduates Emmy Beck-Aden, Ryan Potter, Grayson Rachels and Ava Wentworth and rising senior Amanda Moss.

The five students worked on a campaign centered on raising awareness about resources currently available to those impacted by lymphoma. John Mims, chair of the department of strategic communication and assistant professor of the practice of communication, leads HPU’s student chapter of the PRSSA.

The Bateman Case Study Competition originated in 1973 as a national case study allowing PRSSA members to exercise the analytical skills required for public relations problem solving.

Students in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University traveled to Las Vegas on April 21-25 for the National Association of Broadcasters annual conference. The 40 Communication Fellows met experts in the production hardware and software industry, attended specialized training sessions and used some of the latest technology. The NAB conference gives students hands-on experience with the latest technology and the opportunity to network with industry leaders and tech experts.

Students also split into groups based on their majors at the conference to learn more in their respective fields. In one of the panels, students heard from top educators and professionals on media production, while other students in sport management explored planning for large crowds, hospitality and broadcasting NFL games internationally at the Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

Students had the chance to explore the city with exclusive tours at the T-Mobile Arena and UFC Apex for the Ultimate Fighter Championships. The trip also included a tour at Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

High Point University students studying game design recently attended and presented their work at the largest conference for game developers on the East Coast. This year, HPU’s senior capstone students and the Video Game Development Club interacted with professional game designers and developers to showcase their games.

Some students landed internships or connected with employers who were interested in their work for potential career opportunities. Junior Brett Ingram was offered an internship this summer with SingleStore, a company that provides data solutions for apps, video games and more.

The three-day event included presentations and lectures on game design, roundtable discussions and workshops on game development.

Announcements

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/YLG. The deadline to apply is Aug. 19.

The program costs $80; fee assistance is available. Participants will meet the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from October until April at the Barber Park Event Center. All sessions have been approved through Guilford County Schools and are considered an excused absence.

This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.

For information, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at 336-373-7617 or britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.

Awards

High Point University Class of 2022 graduate Samantha Warren earned the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award. Warren will be an English teaching assistant in Mexico during the 2022-2023 academic year.

She graduated from HPU in May as an international relations major with minors in Spanish and economics.

As a Fulbright participant, Warren will teach English, share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Mexico. She will dedicate 25 hours each week to teaching English. Her scholarship also includes a supplementary project to create inclusive programming for immigrant and refugee populations.

The Fulbright program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Warren underwent an application process and professional interview in Spanish with a panel of eight people from the Mexican Fulbright board to earn this scholarship opportunity.

Scholarships

The Outer Banks GO FAR Board of Directors and Scholarship Committee awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Elizabeth Muller of Frisco, Cape Hatteras High School; Brodie Nash of Kill Devil Hills, First Flight High School; and Braden Heard of Manteo, Manteo High School. These students have been exemplary Go Far participants and active volunteers in healthy living and their community.

The nonprofit OBX GO FAR organization provides an after-school program to combat childhood obesity and teach the sport of running to elementary and middle school age children.

Go Far awards scholarships annually from a memorial fund that was established in 2018 by friends and family in honor of Jane Davis Lambert of Greensboro who believed in GO FAR’S vision to equip children and youth in healthy living and to share with others the lifelong passion of running and exercise. The scholarship will provide funds for people who want to attend a university, college, community college or other continuing education studies and travel.

Lambert’s daughter, Sarah Lambert Benson, is a coach and member of the board of directors with the organization.

To date, OBX GO FAR, has awarded $12,000 dollars in college and continuing education funds since 2018. The fund has grown over the years thanks to the generosity of the founders and other donations.

For information, visit obxgofar.org.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced June 1 more than 2,600 winners, including Nathan J. Craig of Greensboro, of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Craig attends Weaver Academy and received a National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July.

