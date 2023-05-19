Fellowships

Kamryn Jackson, a junior multimedia journalism student in N.C. A&T’s college of arts, humanities and social sciences, has been named to the seventh class of Rhoden Fellows.

The yearlong training program serves as an incubator for future journalists from historically Black colleges and universities in partnership with Andscape, a Black-led media platform, and William C. Rhoden, an ESPN sports columnist.

Jackson is N.C. A&T’s fifth fellow, following Alexis Black, Alexis Davis, East Dockery and Donovan Dooley’s participation in 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2018, respectively.

To follow Jackson’s upcoming reports, visit Andscape’s website at https://andscape.com/.

Graduations

Bennett College’s Class of 2023 walked the stage to receive their diplomas during the 2023 Commencement Ceremony on May 13.

The weekend included a baccalaureate address from the Rev. William J. Barber II, who announced a $10,000 annual scholarship to support Bennett College graduates who pursue post-graduate study, and a commencement speech by Erika Alexander, who received an honorary doctor of humane letters from the college.

Grants

New Garden Friends School has been awarded a grant from NC GreenPower as part of the Solar+ Schools program. The school will receive a solar educational package that includes a 20-kilowatt (kW) solar array, STEM curricula, teacher training and more.

The NGFS administrative team was unaware of this grant until Head of School, Kim Freedman, received a handwritten letter from fourth-grader Zibby Jahnes. Zibby is an ardent environmentalist who advocates for the expanded use of solar power. She wrote to Freedman about the grant and then sent another letter reminding Freedman about the deadline. Freedman enlisted the help of Janet Villas, Upper School Science teacher and advisor to the Climate Action Club, who was eager to help.

Program awardees will receive a grant to pay for all of the project’s construction costs, expected to be approximately $55,000-$75,000. The included weather station and data monitoring will incorporate live information from the array into classrooms. Teachers will be able to compare different weather scenarios and involve students in reading and interpreting the energy data.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Alyssa Linton of Browns Summit, Southeastern Louisiana University; Bradley Shumate of Greensboro, Louisiana State University Shreveport; Kaitlin Phillips of Greensboro at University of Maryland, Baltimore Campuses; and Lauryn Burt, Reem Ali and Henry Uchenna, all of Greensboro and all at N.C. A&T.

Scholarships

PFLAG Greensboro has announced the 2023 Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship recipients from Guilford, Rockingham and Randolph Counties. The scholarship amounts this year range from $500 to $1,500. The selectees are a diverse group, including varying racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities. Eligibility includes students who are cisgender or transgender or nonbinary, as well as those who are gay or lesbian or straight or bisexual.

The winners include Max Arroyo, Grimsley High School; William Dishman, Rockingham County High School; Aslan Gustafson, Grimsley High School; Aspen Solis, Southeast High School; Mary English, Providence Grove High School; and Sa’Mya McCullough, Southwest High School. They plan to attend Guilford College, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wheaton College, UNCG, UNCG and Georgia State University, respectively.