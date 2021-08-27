Student Notebook

Achievers
Emily Silva and Sunita Agarwala, both recent Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School graduates, have been named two of 49 senior girls soccer players nationally to be named 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America by the United Soccer Coaches association. They were two of only six players selected from North Carolina, and were also named to the High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-Region team.
Bishop McGuinness was one of only two N.C. schools with more than one player honored. Providence Country Day of Charlotte was the other.
Silva, a four-year starter at midfield for the Villains, graduated with a 4.74 GPA and will begin studies this fall at Wake Forest University, where she will play soccer for the Demon Deacons. Her GPA was sixth highest among the 49 girls honored.
Agarwala, a senior team captain, was a four-year starter at midfield and as a defender earning all-conference and all-region selections and all-state nomination.
Agarwala graduated with a 4.82 GPA and will begin studies this fall at UNC-Chapel Hill on a U.S. Air Force ROTC scholarship. Her GPA was fourth highest among the High School Scholar All-Americans.
Silva and Agarwala will be honored during the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America ceremony on Jan. 22 in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
* * * *
Oklahoma State University’s college of veterinary medicine officially welcomed the Class of 2025 during an Aug. 13 induction ceremony. Among the 106 new veterinary students was Allie Whitacre of Greensboro.
Whitacre, the daughter of Kimberly and Jeffrey Whitacre of Guilford County, earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science from N.C. State.
Activities
During a team building exercise Aug. 22, High Point University freshmen built 150 bikes. The HPU students surprised children at Montlieu Academy of Technology by giving the bikes to them on Aug. 23.
“I’m super, super, super excited,” said 7-year-old Dixie Bryant, who received a bike inside HPU’s Millis Athletic and Convocation Center, where HPU students surprised the children. “I didn’t know this would happen. I just thought I would meet lots of people. When I get home, I’m going to tell my mom and dad we got free bikes!” “This really set the tone for the school year,” said Grace Canonica from Long Island, N.Y. “Today was our first day of school, and we are already giving back to the community.”
This is the third year HPU students have built and surprised local children with the bikes.
Announcements
Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will hold auditions for children ages 7 to 15 for “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions will be held by appointment only. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com to schedule an audition.
Auditions will be readings from the script. Scripts are available prior to auditions by emailing Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances Oct. 15-17. Rehearsals and performances will adhere to all current COVID-19 safety protocols including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.
* * * *
Greensboro public and private schools are invited to join the Greensboro Department of Transportation’s new Safe Routes 2 School program to support education and events that promote walking and biking to school. Membership is free for elementary and middle schools.
Schools can join at any time throughout the year to receive complimentary program materials and request free educational resources, safety gear and event support. Schools interested in partnering with GDOT to host a Walk to School event in October should submit their requests at least 30 days before the event date.
Greensboro SR2S is funded through an award from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes 2 School program. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SR2S.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will honor National Cheer Day, Sept. 14, with a spirit day celebration for children aged 5 to 12. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. To participate, call 336-782-0581 or email rvrosenbalm@me.com by Sept. 4.
The cost is $7 per child, or free for anyone registered for fall 2021 R.E.D. Zone Cheerleading. Nspired Athletics will provide training on flexibility, flipping, cheer, dance and tumbling techniques. This event is for individuals or squads. All participants will learn a routine to perform together at the end. All attendees will be required to follow local guidelines and wear a face covering.
For information, call 336-373-2794 or email antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
Auditions for the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra will take place by appointment, Sept. 17-19. For audition requirements and to sign up, visit www.gsyo.org/join or email education@greensborosymphony.org.
There are three ensembles within the GSYO program. The flagship ensemble, Youth Orchestra, will be led by new GSYO Music Director Heather Lofdahl. String ensembles for younger students include Youth Strings and Youth Philharmonic, conducted respectively by Greensboro Symphony violinists Stephanie Ezerman and Colleen Chenail.
Beyond weekly rehearsals, season highlights include three performances in Dana Auditorium, the annual fall retreat at Haw River State Park (overnight for Youth Orchestra members) and a May 2022 Memorial Day weekend performance tour to Atlanta.
Scholarships
Student Organ Donation Advocates recently celebrated Alexandra Caldwell and Whitney Willis, N.C. A&T students, as winners of the Organ and Tissue Donation Advocacy Scholarship at a virtual awards ceremony.
In April of this year, SODA launched its inaugural scholarship for students who have demonstrated strong interest and passion for advocating for organ and tissue donation with its partners: Hearts for Emma, Hearts for Russ, the Laura Miller Memorial Fund, Richie’s Spirit Foundation and YNOTT? Foundation.
SODA is a nonprofit that inspires and supports student-led organ donation through campus events and chapters. Founded in 2014, SODA’s network now includes nearly 40 high school and college chapters.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health, 29% of the transplant waiting list is composed of African Americans yet 13% of organ donors are African American. While transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, the chance of longer-term survival may be greater if the donor and recipient are closely matched in terms of their shared genetic background.For information on SODA’s engagement with HBCUs, visit sodanational.org/hbcu. For information on SODA’s new event fund, visit sodanational.org/students.
* * * *
TE Connectivity, a leader in connectivity and sensors, has committed $3.5 million toward a new scholarship and internship program for students who identify as Black or African American.
Rising sophomores are eligible to apply for the program, which would begin with a paid internship the summer after their sophomore year at one of several TE sites in the United States. Students who successfully complete the internship would receive a scholarship of up to $22,500, based on need and educational costs, and be invited back for a second internship the following summer. The scholarship would then be eligible for renewal for their senior year. TE expects a new cohort of students will join the African Heritage Scholarship Program each year for the next five years.
For the first summer of the program in 2022, internships are available in engineering, product management, supply chain, operations and sales at TE sites in six states.
Students entering their sophomore year in the 2021-2022 academic year may learn more about the TE Connectivity African Heritage Scholarship at te.com/scholarships.
