Student Notebook

Rising sophomores are eligible to apply for the program, which would begin with a paid internship the summer after their sophomore year at one of several TE sites in the United States. Students who successfully complete the internship would receive a scholarship of up to $22,500, based on need and educational costs, and be invited back for a second internship the following summer. The scholarship would then be eligible for renewal for their senior year. TE expects a new cohort of students will join the African Heritage Scholarship Program each year for the next five years.