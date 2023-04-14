Achievers

High Point University Sophomore Mac Mollins, a history and political science major, can now be heard as the host of the podcast, “Dialogues With the Past.” His podcast aims to interview HPU history professors and other professionals to unveil fascinating stories on historical figures, events and organizations.

His first episode aired on Jan. 26, featuring HPU instructor of history Dr. Shannon Lalor discussing la Doña Guiomar de Guzman, who was one of the earliest female settlers of Cuba.

There are more than three episodes available to listen to for free on Spotify, Amazon and on the Apple Podcasts app.

* * * *

Peter Fontanella, a senior at High Point University, hosts a podcast titled “The Iglu” that airs on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. He named his podcast The Iglu because an igloo it is a safe place to come in from the cold, and to warm up and converse with friends. He says the goal of his podcast is to create a safe place to have interesting conversations with interesting people.

On the podcast, Fontanella has interviewed a variety of people at HPU, including Tina Johnson, associate professor of leadership studies. New episodes from The Iglu are out every week.

* * * *

Six High Point University students competed in the annual North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Ethics Bowl, held Feb. 10-11 at the North Carolina Legislative Complex in Raleigh.

The HPU team included philosophy majors Will Tepper, Sofie Smith and Ava Mae Gangemi along with Thomas Osman, who is majoring in philosophy and mathematical economics; Thilo von Windheim, a political science major; and Autumn Bryan, an anthropology major. Faculty co-coordinators were Amy L. MacArthur and Thaddeus Ostrowski, both instructors in the department of religion and philosophy.

The event is designed to provide an academic experience that increases awareness among students, business and community leaders about applying ethics in leadership, decision-making, relationships and various current issues.

This year’s theme at the 12th annual event was Ethics in Contemporary Society, covering a range of issues from artificial intelligence to removing Russia from United Nations’ Security Council.

Announcements

Due to high interest, the Greensboro Youth Council will open the Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shops for two additional days to allow teens to get free prom or special-occasion attire. The shop will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 19-20, at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. No registration is necessary to shop.

This Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department program provides formalwear outfits to hundreds of middle-school and high-school students free of charge. The pop-up shops will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, and accessories, such as shoes, purses, jewelry and ties.

GYC is still accepting cash donations to support this program. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/camillescloset to donate or for more information.

This program is sponsored by Four Seasons Town Centre, BackPack Beginnings and Cheshire Center.

* * * *

Moore Music Company is offering a large selection of music camps in partnership with the Guilford County Schools Summer Arts Institute. The camps include options for students fifth through 12th grades. These camps are not limited to students of Guilford County Schools; students from surrounding counties, or from private/charter schools are welcome to participate.

These camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Page High School, 201 Alma Pinnix Drive in Greensboro:

Honors Jazz Camp: June 20-22 and June 26-29

Reboot Orchestra Camp: June 20-22 and June 26-29

Reboot Band Camp: July 10-13 and July 17-20

Rock Band Camp: July 10-13 and July 17-20

Jump Ahead Band Camp: July 24-27

Jump Ahead Orchestra Camp: July 24-27

For information, visit www.mooremusiccompany.com/summer-camps.

Scholarships

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has announced that Samiya Green, a current junior at Bennett College, has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Greensboro Swarm Scholarship. The scholarship will award $10,000 annually to a student at Greensboro’s Bennett College – one of only two all-women’s HBCUs in the U.S. – and was designed to uplift a female student who serves an advocate for the importance of education through adversity.

In conjunction with the scholarship announcement, Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield made a $10,000 donation to Bennett College from his HoopTee Charities nonprofit in honor of his mother, Janol Whitfield, and the 70th anniversary of her graduation from Bennett College in 1953.