Student Notebook

Guilford Technical Community College will present an information session about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium on the GTCC Jamestown Campus at 4 p.m. June 22 at 601 E. Main St.

Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.

The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.

For information, visit gtcc.edu/ccp.

Awards

Margaret Deming, a fourth-year student in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, received the Jim Brown Award for best poster when she recently presented research at the North Carolina branch of the American Society of Microbiology’s annual meeting. Deming presented collaborative research on a new antimicrobial with promising activity against resistant bacteria.

* * * *