Student Notebook

Achievers
Six High Point University students had their research, “Using the Cancer Genome Atlas as an Inquiry Took in the Undergraduate Classroom,” published in Frontiers in Genetics.
Mackenzie Crow, Whitney Dow, Austin Kratz, Ashley Robinson, Meaghan Robinson and Nick Zanghi, under the direction of their cancer biology professor Verónica A. Segarra, used The Cancer Genome Atlas as an inquiry tool to evaluate human clinical outcomes. Using the TCGA tool, students were able to use real patient data to determine the relationships between molecular cancer characteristics and patient health outcomes. Their study developed and tested learning modules using TCGA to engage students in medically relevant inquiry, which ultimately connects to their career aspirations in the health sciences and research.
* * * *
High Point University graduate student Johnathon Friar was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a Life Saver Certificate. Friar, a second-year student in the Master of Science in athletic training program, was part of a team of medical providers that saved the life of a local high school student.
According to Katie Hanes-Romano, certified athletic trainer with Wake Forest Baptist Health, March 2 was a normal busy day at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. She was preparing for a girls’ lacrosse game and Friar was working with a football player when a couple of junior varsity soccer players said a player had collapsed and was not breathing. Hanes-Romano and Friar went to the scene. Using the AED, automatic external defibrillator, they analyzed the student’s condition and delivered a shock.
Friar received a plaque that recognizes the life-saving efforts.
* * * *
Kaitlin Mason of Greensboro, a junior majoring in physics at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed a research project, “Connecting Uber den Tellerrand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic,” with Berlin, Germany, IQP.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students worked remotely, using video conferencing and other technology to complete their projects.
Announcements
The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars is hosting the Serious Games Initiative, with leadership from Bennett College and Johnson C. Smith University, from noon to 4 p.m. today, June 4.
Bennett College’s vice president of academic affairs, Laura Colson, will speak on the initiative panel. Colson will discuss supporting Black girl gamers and eSports on HBCU campuses.
The initiative is part of the 2021 and eighth annual ED Games Expo, a showcase of game-changing innovations in education technology supported by programs across the government.
To attend, visit tinyurl.com/4nwrra5m.
* * * *
Guilford Technical Community College will present an information session about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium on the GTCC Jamestown Campus at 4 p.m. June 22 at 601 E. Main St.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
For information, visit gtcc.edu/ccp.
Awards
Margaret Deming, a fourth-year student in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, received the Jim Brown Award for best poster when she recently presented research at the North Carolina branch of the American Society of Microbiology’s annual meeting. Deming presented collaborative research on a new antimicrobial with promising activity against resistant bacteria.
* * * *
Noble Academy has announced that LillyAnna Zaleon, Class of 2021, is being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView in the fourth annual National Community Service Awards. This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals to transform the world. The Kroger Company is presenting the second annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.
“We are so proud of LillyAnna and her dedication to helping others in our community. She has been such a wonderful student to have here at Noble Academy and such a fantastic role model for others,” notes Amanda Carter, head of school.
Scholarships
The University of North Carolina System has named six students, including William Teasley of N.C. A&T, as 2021 Marian Drane Graham Scholars. The scholars will participate in an eight-week immersive and experiential summer program, designed to help the students develop leadership skills and gain a better understanding of key issues facing public higher education.
As a part of the program, the scholars will be placed in a state government agency, where they will gain valuable working experience in the fields of public service and higher education. The program will operate remotely this summer with in-person site visits in July.
Scholars will work with UNC System leaders during the summer, tour individual campuses and visit with state policy leaders and elected officials in North Carolina and Washington in July.
Teasley will be placed at the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office.
* * * *
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Local students included: Jackson A. Todd, Westchester Country Day School, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship; Nicole A. Sopala, Stem Early College at N.C. A&T, and James E. Brown, Northwest Guilford High School, National Merit Clemson University Scholarships; and Rochan Bakthisaran, Early College at Guilford, National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
