Student Notebook

The panel discussion will cover how the world of education changed during the pandemic, from tech and Wi-Fi access to online learning and more. The presentation will review the pandemic’s impact on learning loss, what is anticipated in recovery and how communities of color and other vulnerable populations were affected. The goal is to inform community members and empower parents and teachers as they support students through the learning loss experience, as well as build empathy for the experiences of everyone who navigated difficulties throughout the school year.