Student Notebook

Achievers
The third annual Moguls in the Making event, a business plan pitch competition, returned recently to offer historically Black college and university students an opportunity to learn and practice vital skills, earn scholarship money and full-time employment. Winners were announced Sept. 19. Presented by Ally Financial, Terrence J and Big Sean joined as ambassadors and offered mentorship to student participants that showcased their business savvy and pitch presentations for the top prize.
The first prize, $20,000 winners were the following N.C. A&T students: Darren Rippy, public relations major; Joshua Weaver, industrial and systems engineering; Kameran Harris, marketing major; Lance Davis, computer engineering major; and Claudia Duverglas, business management and administration.
Additionally, students were offered internships with Ally and continued mentorship for industry experts. Judges included Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown; Ally Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer Andrea Brimmer; and Thurgood Marshall College Fund CEO Harry Williams, among others.
Announcements
The Commission on the Status of Women and supporting partners will host the virtual event, “Learning Loss and Recovery: Navigating Education During a Pandemic,” at 6 p.m. Sept. 28. This event is geared toward students, parents, guardians, teachers and administrators. Join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/3pha24wd, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168, or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.
The panel discussion will cover how the world of education changed during the pandemic, from tech and Wi-Fi access to online learning and more. The presentation will review the pandemic’s impact on learning loss, what is anticipated in recovery and how communities of color and other vulnerable populations were affected. The goal is to inform community members and empower parents and teachers as they support students through the learning loss experience, as well as build empathy for the experiences of everyone who navigated difficulties throughout the school year.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
The inaugural “Black Social Emotional Learning Matters Summit: State of Emergency on America’s Youth” will gather SEL and mental health specialists, students, educators, influencers and community leaders. The focus will be on creating dialogue around policy, critical race theory and spreading awareness to key SEL stakeholders.
The summit will take place virtually from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28-30. It’s hosted by Dangers of the Mind Education Fund, a nonprofit based in Durham. Interested participants can register at tinyurl.com/d69m8hky.
There will be five panels representing a range of topics and speakers: Black mental health, superintendents, community, athletes and college.
Each panel discussion will touch on practical ways to incorporate social emotional learning in school, work, home or community settings.
High Point University has announced the following cultural events:
Fall Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Pauline Theater in Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Will feature choreography by faculty and guest artist Denise Murphy. The four pieces will be ballet and contemporary and are new work created for this concert. Free tickets available at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets. A livestream will also be available.
“Hallowinds”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Will include music from Johan De Meij’s “The Lord of the Rings,” selections from “Harry Potter” films, music from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and other items in the spirit of Halloween. Wear your favorite costume.
Gunther E. Rothenberg Seminar in Military History: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30, Webb Conference Center. To register, contact Frederick Schneid at fschneid@highpoint.edu. George L. Simpson, retired HPU history professor, will discuss “Wither the Middle East: Change and Continuity Two Decades since 9/11.” John H. Gill, of the Near East–South Asia Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, D.C., will discuss “Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India: A Regional Perspective on South Asia since 2001.” Mark Gerges, deputy director, department of military history, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, will make a presentation, “Meet the New Army—Same as the Old Army: We Won’t Get Fooled Again.”
Jazz Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, HPU’s Empty Space Theatre. Combination of traditional and modern jazz from varying periods, featuring student performers in numerous roles.
High Point Community Orchestra Presents “An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
Sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU by visiting www.highpoint.edu/community/enrichmentseries.
The Greensboro Science Center has resumed its fall class series.
The GSC’s fall classes are available in several formats — after-school, homeschool and pre-K — and are designed for ages 3 to 15. Class topics range from up-close animal encounters and the study of sound waves to the science of art and the creation of robotic animals.
For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org/learn/fall-classes/index.html.
Fundraisers
Lionheart Academy of the Triad, a school serving students with autism, held its first annual golf tournament on Sept. 10 at Bryan Park Champions Course in Browns Summit. The net funds raised are approximately $25,000.
Sixty golfers, including North Carolina General Assembly Jon Hardister and David Willis, signed up to play. Those on the winning team included Eric Newland, Mary Queen, Ray Flowers and Nate Hargett.
The tournament is part of the academy’s annual fund which is used to cover costs associated with the school’s everyday activities. This fund helps the academy to maintain affordable tuition at or below specialized private school tuition levels.
The academy plans to hold its 2022 golf tournament next April, also at Bryan Park.
Grants
The Henry Luce Foundation granted the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG with $125,000.
The museum will collaborate on anti-racist project models and practices as part of the Museum Partnerships for Social Justice Project, a recently announced initiative of the foundation’s American Art Program.
The foundation granted Weatherspoon the money to support the partnership and to ultimately promote the pressing need for cultural conversations across the field.
Throughout an 18-month grant period, the leaders of four museums — the Weatherspoon, the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum — will be in communication. In pairs, the grantees will work more closely together.
Each pairing includes one museum that has distinguished itself in anti-racist practices, specifically in the execution of prior Luce-funded projects, and another that will partner to expand anti-racist practices and frameworks at their own museum.
The Weatherspoon will partner with the Mississippi Museum of Art, in Jackson, Miss.
Honors
More than 280 students have been accepted into the College of Charleston Honors College for the fall 2021 school year.
Local students who will be attending the College of Charleston Honors College include Calvin Biesecker and Olivia Stevens, both of High Point.
Biesecker’s major is undecided. Stevens plans to major in psychology and women’s and gender studies.
Scholarships
High Point University and Coca-Cola Consolidated have established an endowed scholarship to honor Robert Brown, a local philanthropist, entrepreneur and the chairman of the board of trustees at HPU.
High Point University President Nido Qubein and Coca-Cola Consolidated Chairman and CEO Frank Harrison, along with business associates and friends of Brown, contributed $3 million to the scholarship to honor his legacy. Annually, the fund will provide between eight to 10 scholarships to minority students who attend HPU.
Brown holds 11 honorary doctorate degrees from various colleges and universities. He has been recognized with six national achievement awards, including being selected as a member of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. He was also a special assistant to President Nixon and an adviser to each succeeding president.
Brown is CEO & Founder of B&C International, a global business management consulting firm headquartered in High Point.
