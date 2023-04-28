Achievers

The American Heart Association has announced Sternberger Elementary School as the top fundraising school in Guilford County and one of the top Kids Heart Challenge fundraisers in North Carolina.

Throughout February and March, Sternberger Elementary students raised more than $23,0000 to further the mission of the American Heart Association in the Triad.

To celebrate their success, students participated in a huge Glow Party event with administration at the school on April 27. Students and staff participated in activities including glow painting, limbo contests, a dance battle, a photo booth and even a poetry reading to celebrate National Library Week.

Announcements

Westchester Country Day School will present its spring K-8 musical production of “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids” on May 5-7. The show will be performed in Rives Hall on the WCDS campus at 2045 N. Old Greensboro Road, High Point. Show times are at 7 p.m. May 5-6 and at 2 p.m. May 7.

Performances are open to the public. Tickets are $7 and will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. May 1 on the school website, www.westchestercds.org.

The musical production features a cast of more than 50 students from kindergarten through eighth grades. Eighth graders Maggie Mercadante and Pallavi Paruchuri are starring in the lead roles as Jack and Annie, the main characters of the Magic Tree House book series by Mary Pope Osborne. The show is directed by faculty member Emma Ruggery. The set and costumes are designed and created by Westchester students, faculty, parents and volunteers. The Upper School Play Production class also contributes to set construction, lighting and sound.

In “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids,” two siblings, Jack and Annie, visit a magic tree house filled books that can transport the reader to the faraway settings featured in their pages. Seeing a book has been left open to a page featuring a tropical island, Jack and Annie soon discover they have arrived in the 18th century – the time of pirates. They are immediately captured by the dastardly Captain Bones with no hope of release unless they can somehow locate a legendary hidden treasure.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation will offer eight summer sports clinics and a mini mountain biking camp for ages 6 and older this June through August. Learn more and register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.

* * * *

More than 500 community members attended Guilford Education Alliance’s Education Summit 2023, held April 20 at First Baptist Church in Greensboro.

The program started with the short video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUup841pZrs that interviews children asking them what they want to be when they grow up.

Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro, and the Rev. Dr. Frank Thomas, pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist in High Point, were recognized with the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award. The pair co-chaired the S.M.A.R.T. Bond committee, a more than two-year long effort for school facility investment.

Also, Allen Tate Realtors was recognized with the Spark Award.

Over the past decade, Allen Tate has donated close to $100,000 in support of GEA’s programs.

When GEA was building a new strategic advocacy project to focus on investing in local schools, Realtor Tony Jarrett volunteered to co-chair the effort. When a tornado destroyed three Guilford County Schools in 2018, members of the Allen Tate team scoured local stores and solicited donations of rugs, lamps and bookcases to refurnish destroyed classrooms. Realtor Lolita Malave set up a sewing shop in the Green Valley office to make colorful giant floor cushions for reading nooks.

For information, email gea@geanc.org.

Honors

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March 2023.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local students included: Harrison Helms of Greensboro, Emory University; Peter Van Eerden of Stokesdale, Grove City College; and Rebecca Robins of High Point, University of South Carolina—Columbia.

Interns

Three N.C. A&T students and a recent graduate are participating in paid spring semester internships with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as part of its Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions internship program.

Faith Baldwin, Carmen Haywood, Jaylah James and Anirea Ortiz are working on a project with the Division of Public Health during their eight-week internships that will include work in their assigned project area, weekly seminars, presentation practice and an immersion event at the end of the internship experience.

The American Rescue Plan Act’s Public Health Workforce Development Initiative is funding their internships.

Scholarships

High Point University student Sadie Flagg, a junior chemistry major from Richmond, Va., was named a 2023 Goldwater Scholar by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship & Excellence in Education Foundation.

One of the most prestigious awards available for an undergraduate science major, the Goldwater Scholarship is given to exceptional sophomores and juniors who plan to pursue research careers in the natural sciences, mathematics or engineering. The foundation seeks to identify and support college sophomores and juniors who show exceptional promise of becoming the nation’s next generation of leaders in STEM fields. The selection criteria include a strong commitment to a research career in the natural sciences, mathematics, engineering, effective display of intellectual intensity in the sciences, mathematics and engineering and potential for significant future contribution to research in their field.

This year, 1,267 students applied from more than 425 institutions. Flagg was one of 413 named as a Goldwater Scholar.

Flagg is mentored by Professor Brian Augustine, interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, and plans to pursue a Ph.D. in materials science after graduation at HPU.

In addition to the Goldwater Scholarship, Flagg was awarded a National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates position at the University of California at Santa Barbara and will work during the summer in its Materials Science program.

* * * *

Miranda Keith, a High Point University Honors Scholar, English and biology double major and Chinese minor, has received the Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for an English Teaching Assistantship to Taiwan for the 2023-2024 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

As a Fulbright participant, Keith will teach in Taiwan for the 2023-2024 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement and record of service.

* * * *

In recognition of April as “Distracted Driving Month,” Alliance Insurance held a “Dangers of Distracted Driving” video contest for students heading to college in the fall, or current college students enrolled. This year’s third place winner is Keilea Hughes from Guilford County. Hughes, a senior at Piedmont Classical High School, won third place and $350 to use toward her tuition at Greensboro College.

* * * *

High Point University student Daniel Desjarlais, an international relations and criminal justice double-major, has been awarded a Boren Scholarship. As a Boren Scholar, Desjarlais will study Turkish language and culture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this summer and at Azerbaijan University in Baku, Azerbaijan, this fall through the Boren’s Turkish Language Flagship Initiative.

The David L. Boren Scholarships and Fellowships are sponsored by the National Security Education Program, a component of the Defense Language and National Security Education Office. NSEP is a federal initiative designed to build a broader and more qualified pool of U.S. citizens with foreign language and international skills. Boren Awards provide U.S. undergraduate and graduate students with resources to acquire language skills in countries critical to the future security and stability of the United States. Boren Awards fund study in Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

In exchange for funding, Boren award recipients agree to employment in the federal government for at least one year.