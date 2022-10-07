Student Notebook

Achievers

A community partnership between High Point University interior design students and several local businesses is bringing creative concepts to a nearby hotel while offering students real-world experience.

HPU interior design students recently worked in teams to design prototypes for HPU guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn of High Point. They presented their design idea boards to inn management on Sept. 23 for feedback.

J.H. Adams Inn will ultimately select two winning team design proposals. The designs will be implemented in rooms that are often filled with HPU families visiting the city. These rooms will be designed and installed according to the team’s vision.

Design students selected new furnishings, bedding, upholstery, lighting, accessories and more for the rooms thanks to access to local design vendors, including Norwalk and Woodbridge furniture; Currey & Co. lighting; and Kravet and Culp fabrics for mattress covers, bedding, window treatments and upholstery. Additionally, Culp, will also select two winning teams to have their work displayed in the J.H. Adams Inn lobby and the Culp showroom at the High Point Market.

The Culp family are longtime supporters of HPU, gifting the university with $1 million to support the Culp Planetarium in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. The student team design boards will be on display at Culp’s 75th anniversary event Oct. 21 at the High Point Market.

High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination.

The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than the national average for first-time takers, on the PANCE for 2021. The PANCE is a computer-based, multiple-choice test that assesses medical and surgical knowledge. This examination must be successfully passed for graduates to become eligible for licensure.

Activities

Westchester Country Day School participated in the United Way of Greater High Point CANpaign food drive to support local food pantries. WCDS students collected a total of 1,646 canned goods and non-perishables during the weeklong food drive.

Students from different grade levels paired up in a friendly competition to see who could bring in the most items. Students in first and eighth grades came in first donating 398 items.

The food drive was a schoolwide initiative of C.A.R.E.S. Crews, a program that pairs students from different grade levels (pre-K through 12th) together to learn about and complete projects of compassion, awareness, responsibility, empathy and service. Throughout the year, crews perform acts of service for others around the school, neighboring communities, nation and the world.

Announcements

Sally Roesch Wagner, a nationally recognized expert and a lecturer of women’s rights history, will be speaking at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Greensboro College. The lecture, “102 Years After the 19th Amendment: From Reproductive Justice to Equal Pay, Women’s Suffrage Agenda Continues,” will be held live at Finch Chapel on Greensboro College’s campus, and is sponsored by the Greensboro College Women in Philanthropy and Leadership Council.

Wagner is the author of “The Women’s Suffrage Movement” with a foreword by Gloria Steinem (2019, Penguin Classics).

A reception and book signing will be held after the lecture in the Lea Center in Main Building.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3svfeycu.

The UNCG School of Health and Human Sciences’ Genetic Counseling Program will host a gala Oct. 14, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the program. The gala will begin at 5 p.m. at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

The 20th anniversary of the program was in 2020, but the celebration was delayed due to the pandemic. UNCG’s genetic counseling program is worth celebrating, as it is one of only two in North Carolina, and was the first in the state. To date, there are more than 150 graduates.

Genetic counselors play an important role in society as allied health providers who serve a critical role in helping people understand genetic contributions on disease, as well as how risk factors influence health.

The gala will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and a glass of champagne. The night will also include a silent auction with items from area businesses, tickets to events, gift cards and more. For additional details, sponsorship information and to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/5ee559df.

This event is made possible by donors and sponsors. Any proceeds from the event will go directly to support the students of the program. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry to the gala.

Three influential media figures who started their careers in the practice of law will visit downtown Greensboro as part of Elon Law’s 2022-2023 Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series presented by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

Dan Abrams of ABC News, Sunny Hostin of “The View” and Shannon Bream of Fox News will explore the way Americans shape their perceptions of justice through both established and emerging sources of news and entertainment.

These featured events will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro: Abrams, Nov. 2; Hostin, Jan. 19; and Bream, April 12.

Elon University School of Law’s first community events since the onset of COVID-19 will be held at no cost to guests.

To attend, visit law.elon.edu/leadership or call 336-279-9200 during normal business hours. For large group information, contact Elon Law events coordinator Monica Glover at mglover2@elon.edu.

The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation (The Foundation) recently closed on University Landing Apartments and University Park Apartments, both of which are less than a half-mile from the main university campus. The acquisitions, which are owned by the Aggie Apartment Life Holding Corporation, will add a total of 350 beds to the foundation’s portfolio and an additional $25 million in real estate assets for a total of more than $235 million.

The Foundation owns the off-campus Aggie Apartment Life student apartments and other real estate-related projects as part of its mission to support the university’s academic community, and the two properties will become part of the Aggie Apartment Life program and be available for lease in the fall of 2023.

Currently, there are five Aggie Apartment Life communities, including Sebastian Villages, Preeminent Pointe, Collegiate Commons, Campus Edge and Aggie Pointe and they allow the university to provide housing for more than 50% of its students. The national average is 35%.

Scholarships





In total, 198 Modern Woodmen members from the class of 2022 have been awarded with Make An Impact Scholarships.

Local students included: Annah Hubbard of Burlington, $1,000, UNC School of the Arts; and Olivia Roberts of Whitsett, $1,000, UNCG.

High school seniors can apply for the annually awarded scholarships. Visit www.modernwoodmen.org/about-us/news-and-media/scholarships.

For the 2022-23 academic year, Autobell Car Wash awarded scholarships totaling $158,250 to assist with college tuition to 84 team members in the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia. The recipients were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities and civic engagement.

Local scholars include: Zackary Brooks of Greensboro, N.C. A&T; Luke Gentry of Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill; Sofia Mata of Burlington, UNC-Charlotte; and Nyles Mosley of Summerfield, Appalachian State University.