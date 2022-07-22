Student Notebook

Achievers

Alternative Resources of the Triad recently unveiled its 2022 festival logo, designed by Emily Merchant, a UNCG senior. She is a media studies major with minors in women’s, gender and sexuality studies and new media and design.

This is the first year that Greensboro Pride opened its festival logo design to the public, specifically, Greensboro-based college students. Previous years’ logos have been designed by members of the Greensboro Pride Board and hired graphic designers. This year, Greensboro Pride wanted to get ideas from the community and reach out to local college students.

For her efforts, Merchant will receive $200, a Greensboro Pride T-shirt, promotion on the Greensboro Pride website, and space at the Greensboro Pride booth during the festival, set for Sept. 18 in downtown Greensboro.

Announcements

Eastern Music Festival, Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, will feature guitarist Jason Vieaux for the Joseph M. Bryan Festival Orchestra Series: “New Perspectives” at 8 p.m. July 23 in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College.

The “New Perspectives” performance will highlight the world premiere of “How to Love” by Avner Dorman featuring Vieaux as the soloist. Other works on the concert include pieces by living composer Paul Frucht, “Dawn,” which was composed to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, and Symphony No. 10 in E minor by 20th century composer, Dmitri Shostakovich.

Tickets can be found at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. Program details are available at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

* * * *

Children and teenagers in the United States are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children’s Hospital Association banded together to issue a declaration of a National State of Emergency in Children’s Mental Health. Shortly thereafter in December, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an Advisory on the Youth Mental Health Crisis and how it has been exacerbated by COVID-19.

With collaboration and funding support from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child and Family Well-Being, the UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships is launching the NC Youth and Family Voices Amplified Program. NC Voices Amplified will provide training, technical assistance and other resources for a growing workforce of family and youth peer support providers across North Carolina.

UNCG’s program will build upon a growing movement in North Carolina and nationally to empower youth and family voice and the engagement of individuals with lived experiences to guide mental health and other related systems and services for children, youth and families.

Family and youth peer support providers (often referred to as family partners) have specialized training to equip them to bring their own lived experiences to offer critical support to other parents and caregivers as they navigate mental health services for their children.

During the week of July 25, UNCG is planning a weeklong virtual kickoff through the program’s website (NCVoicesamplified.org) and social media platforms (@NCVoicesAmplified on Facebook and Instagram; @NCAmplified on Twitter). Each day during that week, blog posts and videos will be shared to feature program staff members offering details about their work.

* * * *

The city of High Point Human Relations Department, along with Brothers and Sisters in Christ, the High Point Public Library, and the High Point Farmers Market, will host the fourth annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at the library.

Event partners will give away backpacks filled with school supplies in the HPB Insurance parking lot at 801 N. Elm St., across the street from the library, beginning at 9 a.m., and will operate on a first come, first serve basis until supplies are gone.

The event will run in conjunction with the High Point Farmers Market, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the jubilee will include a petting zoo from 9 to 11 a.m.

For information, call 336-883-3124 or email rase.mccray@highpointnc.gov.

Awards

Maximus Garganta of Gibsonville, a student at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pa., was recognized by the university’s Center for Career and Civic Engagement for earning a Bronze Career Readiness badge during the spring 2022 semester as part of the Elevate undergraduate experience.

Career Readiness badges are earned by participating in on-campus events, teamwork and leadership activities, holding elected positions within campus organizations, and attending other university-affiliated events.

Moravian University students can earn bronze, silver, gold and green badges as part of Elevate.