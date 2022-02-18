Student Notebook

Achievers
Universal Technical Institute’s Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute, welcomed students from region to compete for a total of $74,000 in grants using in-demand automotive technology skills and knowledge in two separate competitions, the Top Tech Challenge and the Auto Tech Challenge.
Twenty teams from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia went head-to-head at the campus on Feb. 5 for the Top Tech Challenge, competing in both hands-on and written tests on vehicle parts, engines, diagnostics and electrical systems using NASCAR Tech’s facility and equipment. Each student placing on a top 10 team won a grant toward attending UTI ranging from $10,000 for first place to $1,000 for a fourth- through 10th-place finish.
Students on the winning team of two, Jonah Longworth and Zachary Blalock of Davie County High School in Mocksville, demonstrated know-how in all competitive areas.
Ethan Jordan and Caleb Sargent of Hamilton Career and Technology Center in Westminster, S.C., finished second, each walking away with a $7,500 grant, and Kyler Pralle and Michael Brotherton of Lake Norman High School in Mooresville came in third, winning $5,000 grants.
The Auto Tech Challenge is a new addition this year, allowing academic students without a vocational education background to compete individually for grants. William Thompson of Laurens Academy in Laurens, S.C., took top honors in that competition, earning a $7,000 UTI grant. Dejan Djukic of Ledford High School in Thomasville placed second for a $5,000 grant, and John Hern of Page High School in Greensboro came in third, winning a $3,000 grant.
Activities
The High Point community felt the love at a Valentine’s dance hosted by High Point University students and High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation) unit.
The community was invited for dancing, games and food on Feb. 8 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, currently located inside HPU’s Community Center space. Each year, HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children organizes the holiday event. Activities included a dance, Valentine’s Day crafts, painting a kayak for ASPIRE’s kayak program and games.
The SCEC co-hosted two dances in the fall semester in October and December. Participants dressed up in Halloween costumes and had a special visit from Santa Claus at the dances.
This event is a way for HPU students to connect with, develop friendships and support individuals in the High Point community. The SCEC consists of majors from across campus with a common interest in promoting awareness and providing support for individuals with disabilities. The student organization has hosted this event and others over the last 15 years.
•••
Since September, Greensboro Day School sophomores have been building a tiny house under the supervision of Elizabeth Ramsey, GDS art teacher. GDS partnered with Tiny House Community Development, a local nonprofit whose mission is to reduce homelessness by engaging in public and private partnerships to create a tiny home community.
Students work one to two times per week to construct the house based on plans provided by Tiny House. At the start of the year, some students did not have experience using tools but were eager to learn. Students receive instruction from Ramsey about using the tools, including drills, hammers and saws. In addition, they have gained knowledge of proper tool and worksite safety protocols, including ear and eye protection.
The home will be placed on a new foundation and completed on Tiny House’s Freeman Mill Road project. First, students will ensure the house is as weather-tight as possible before the house is passed off to Tiny House, which includes adding roofing, siding, doors and windows. Then, Tiny House will make finishing touches to prepare it for a family.
Including the Tiny House project, all GDS freshman through senior students participate every week in CLEAR (college and life engagement and readiness) Labs. This curriculum launched earlier this fall, extending the upper school academic program. The goal of CLEAR is to equip GDS students with essential life skills and to provide opportunities for students to apply their learning to real-world issues. The curriculum is designed as a series of labs emphasizing active, hands-on learning and real-world connections. CLEAR labs include financial literacy, public speaking, podcasting, leadership, ACT/SAT prep, public purpose projects and more.
•••
High Point University once again welcomed Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence, to campus to guide and coach HPU students on Feb. 13-14. Wozniak took part in numerous campus-wide presentations and micro sessions. Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics, led a session titled Leading with Life Skills: A Q&A with Wozniak. Wozniak also mentored students on campus, participating in a Q&A with game design students, a micro session with a software engineering class and a brainstorming session for HPU Minds, the group that has been building a headset to read brainwaves.
Wozniak guided students through troubleshooting while performing tests on their high-tech device. He also suggested other projects that the team can work on.
Gaming design students were part of a session with Wozniak where they asked his advice for bringing their own ideas to life and navigating technology in an ever-changing world.
Also, former Chick-fil-A Vice President for Talent Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence who is part of the Access to Innovators program, visited campus Feb. 16.
Announcements
Greensboro Day School will host author and speaker Emily Esfahani Smith as the 2022 McLendon Parent and Faculty Education speaker from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 in Sloan Theatre on the campus of Greensboro Day School. The event is free and open to the public.
Register at greensboroday.org/mclendon.
Smith, the author of “The Power of Meaning,” is an international speaker. In her presentation, Smith will discuss four ideas that make for a meaningful and fulfilling life.
Greensboro Day School is able to provide this programming thanks to an endowment established by Charles McLendon, co-founder and first board chairman of the school.
•••
UNCG’s School of Theatre will present, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19 and 23-26 and also at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, 336-334-4392 or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro. The office is open from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.
•••
The NC GreenPower Solar+ Schools grant application period ends Feb. 28.
All K-12 schools in North Carolina are eligible to apply for a grant toward the installation of an educational solar array package valued at approximately $42,000. The system includes a weather station, temperature sensors, data monitoring and more. In addition, awardees receive related benefits, including a STEM curriculum and teacher training. School fundraising goals will be fixed at $6,000, $9,000 or $12,000. Up to 20 schools will be awarded in April.
For information, visit www.ncgreenpower.org/solar-schools.
•••
The University Libraries’ Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives Speaker Series will host Beth Ann Koelsch, curator of the Women Veterans Historical Project, from noon to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 22 for a virtual event.
In celebration of Black History Month, Koelsch will discuss the history of Black women in the United States military and American Red Cross. The event is free and open to the public. It will be held virtually through Zoom. Access the event by visiting https://go.uncg.edu/speakerseries.
•••
Art by TJM is offering summer art camps for children June 13-17, June 20-24, July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5.
Tracey J. Marshall’s Art Studio is located at 4815 Fox Chase Road in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-209-5539 or visit www.artbytjm.com/art-camps.
Scholarships
More than 120 college scholarships administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation are now open for applications from students across the state, representing more than $1.5 million in available scholarship funds.
NCCF, the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina, partners with fundholders to administer hundreds of scholarship opportunities across North Carolina. All scholarships are made from specific funds with criteria established by the original donor.
Scholarships are available to students in all 100 counties, and requirements for scholarship award vary greatly. Deadlines for applications range from mid-February to early June, but the vast majority are due in March and April.
For information, visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org/apply/scholarships.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.