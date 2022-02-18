Student Notebook

Students work one to two times per week to construct the house based on plans provided by Tiny House. At the start of the year, some students did not have experience using tools but were eager to learn. Students receive instruction from Ramsey about using the tools, including drills, hammers and saws. In addition, they have gained knowledge of proper tool and worksite safety protocols, including ear and eye protection.

The home will be placed on a new foundation and completed on Tiny House’s Freeman Mill Road project. First, students will ensure the house is as weather-tight as possible before the house is passed off to Tiny House, which includes adding roofing, siding, doors and windows. Then, Tiny House will make finishing touches to prepare it for a family.