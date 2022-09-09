Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University recently welcomed its seventh cohort of pharmacy students in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.

The students took part in a traditional white coat ceremony, which welcomes them into the profession.

On Aug. 15, pharmacy students also dedicated a day of service to the city of High Point and completed various projects at several community organizations, including the Community Clinic of High Point, Open Door Ministries and more. Projects included cleaning, organizing, gardening and painting.

Announcements

Many Guilford County students face disadvantages due to poverty, unstable family conditions and poor health. Since 2008 Operation Xcel has been helping at-risk youth through programs like Operation Homework, but growing inflation is shrinking the assistance the organization can provide.

Operation Xcel has grown from one location in Stokesdale, serving a handful of students, to seven locations throughout Guilford County, serving more than 400 students. The nonprofit provides for students in Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville and Stokesdale.

To provide free services to students in need, Operation Xcel relies on grants and donations, but over the past year, inflation has caused some of Operation Xcel’s expenses to triple. Nevertheless, the programs at Operation Xcel will continue.

There is still time to enroll in the fall program at operationxcel.org. Joining the program at the beginning of the school year helps students socially and emotionally. Operation Xcel’s after-school program, Operation Homework, teaches its students balance and helps them grow in a mindset that produces academic success.

Visit operationxcel.org for information on enrolling and helping.

* * * *

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will host a program for homeschool families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. While the historic house museum is closed to the general public, homeschool families are invited to explore the art collection and architecture of Körner’s Folly as a field trip or part of their curriculum.

In 1878 the artist-turned-interior designer Jule Körner embarked upon the ambitious project of creating a living catalogue of house furnishings that would also serve as a home in his native Kernersville. By 1880, Jule’s vision was complete, or so he thought. Originally the building he designed contained 11 rooms, but after Jule’s marriage to Polly Alice Masten of Winston, the couple set about updating and renovating the structure to suit their growing family.

Homeschool Day: Art & Architecture will unlock the secrets of Körner’s Folly’s eccentric Victorian-era style for homeschool families through self-paced indoor and outdoor activities. The program is best suited for students ages 6-14, but some activities may be adapted for younger learners. Learn general architecture and arts vocabulary through self-guided tours, a program-specific scavenger hunt, and hands-on art activities, including a 3D building station.

Visit www.kornersfolly.org/events/homeschool-day-art-and-architecture for tickets. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-18, $3 for children ages 2-5 and free for children under 2.

For information, call 336-996-7922.

* * * *

A free viewing and discussion of “Resilience Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at UNCG’s School of Education Building, 1300 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.

The film delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and a new movement to treat and reduce toxic stress.

The event celebrates National Recovery Month.

There will be speakers, refreshments, giveaways and more.

For information, call 336-333-6860.

* * * *

AAUW Greensboro is offering Aspirations in Computing program — online, free instruction by high school mentors for middle and upper elementary school girls. Parents may register girls for self-directed and individualized learning using a series of asynchronous tools. On the students’ home-based time, they will watch short instructional videos, complete self-directed exercises and then submit short progress checks to give mentors feedback.

Students will be in direct contact with their mentor instructor by email.

To select courses, register at tinyurl.com/2p8h94zf. Follow up capstone events will be held periodically.

The first in-person drop-in will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Students will meet their online mentors and have the opportunity to participate in robotics and other hands-on activities. There is no separate registration for the capstone events as those are open to the public.

AAUW Greensboro and the Aspirations in Computing program is supported by a grant from the Community Grants Program of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/contact.

Scholarships

Denny’s Corporation named High Point University sophomore Lillian Ellmore, a communication major from Lexington, Mass., as the national winner of the 2021 Hungry for Education Scholarship Program. The program recognizes and rewards students who show initiative and creativity in helping Denny’s fight childhood hunger.

Ellmore wrote an essay and appeared as a guest on Denny’s podcast to be considered for the scholarship. She shared with the judges that “community starts in the neighborhood you live in, and seeing your community reflected back to you is a terrific way to continue to build it.” Ellmore proposed that every Denny’s hang a TV monitor and invite its guests to take pictures of themselves with their friends and family that are shared on the monitor, allowing customers to scroll through them.

Since its launch in 2011, the Denny’s Hungry for Education program has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships.