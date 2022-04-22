Student Notebook

Achievers

Taylor Baskim Brooks-Murphy, a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder, was on the winning team — Agraaze — in a recent entrepreneurial competition, the New Venture Challenge 15 Climate Prize Night showcase in downtown Boulder.

In a room of 60 people, five teams with entrepreneurial plans to tackle pressing climate change issues pitched their works in progress to a panel of judges, competing for a share of $20,000 in prize money.

Team Agraaze, first place winner and audience favorite, was awarded $10,000 for its carbon-reducing concept: To add a very small amount of red seaweed to cows’ diets, shown in a scientific study to cut their methane emissions by 82%. These seaweed feed pellets would address a major climate change issue: Methane emissions by cattle comprise 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Brooks-Murphy, a 2018 Greensboro Day School graduate, is the son of Kellie Melinda and Helen Brooks of Greensboro.

UNCG students Savannah White and Gillian Pearson competed in the recent Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Zone 4 Championship at St. Andrews University.

Pearson placed first out of seven and earned Champion of Zone 4 in her division, individual introductory equitation, qualifying her for IHSA Nationals.

White placed second out of nine earning Reserve Champion of Zone 4 in her division, individual open equitation on the flat, also qualifying her for nationals.

IHSA Nationals will be May 5-8 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

White will be competing May 5 in the individual open equitation on the flat. Pearson will be competing May 6 in the individual introductory equitation. They will be competing among the top 16 riders in the nation in their respective divisions.

For information, visit www.ihsainc.com/events/nationals.

Liza Mason, a special education major at High Point University, helped Ledford High School earn a grant of $1,000 for the Melinda Jacobs Innovation in Teaching Award sponsored by the N.C. Council of Administrators of Special Education. The high school used the funds to create the Wander Project, a sensory garden for students with disabilities, which in turn created the Friendship Table, which is a space for students and staff of different learning capabilities to come together, learn and feel comfortable.

Mason was placed at Ledford last year for her field-based practicum connected to one of her HPU classes in the Stout School of Education. During the spring of 2021, Mason helped her co-operating teacher apply for this grant.

The grant is intended to recognize special education teachers in North Carolina who are implementing innovative strategies in their classrooms resulting in improved outcomes for students with disabilities and their families.

Zachary Amigo, a pharmacy student minoring in sales at High Point University, placed fourth overall at a national selling competition this month. HPU’s Professional Sales Club team traveled to Salisbury University in Maryland to compete in the three-day National Intercollegiate Selling Competition.

Amigo went up against more than 130 competitors from 35 different universities to pitch in a real-world business selling situation. Students participated in a 12-minute sales call which was livestreamed for judges to assess and score each competitor. Competitors went through three rounds, and the top five performed their final sales call in front of the entire audience.

Amigo was one of five students chosen to represent HPU’s Professional Selling Club at the competition.

Activities

Greensboro’s B’nai Shalom Day School received a new Mezuzah for the entrance to the Jewish school. Chabad Jewish Center arranged for the creation and mounting of the Mezuzah, a small parchment scroll on which a “sofer” or scribe handwrites in Hebrew sacred words from the Torah — “Hear, O’ Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One” from Deuteronomy 6:4-9 — to designate as Jewish a home, synagogue, school or room.

Mezuzah (Hebrew for doorpost) scrolls are rolled up, usually placed in a decorative case and affixed to the doorposts of homes and buildings, designating them as Jewish and validating the commandment of the Torah passage to love God and indicate that love in one’s heart, soul and on the doorposts.

As an educational lesson to students, Rabbi Chaim Schechter, a scribe designated to handwrite the Mezuzah, as well as Torahs, with special ink using goose feather quill, conducted lessons about the creation and purpose of the Mezuzah. The students became scribes, using quills and ink to fill in Hebrew letters on special sheets.

After the scribe completed writing the Mezuzah, he joined Susan Siegel, head of school, to affix the scroll in a clear case to the school’s entrance. As they mounted the Mezuzah, they recited a prayer, declaring the building is under a providential attention.

The executive leadership of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team recently hosted a group of High Point University sport management students for an externship at the team’s headquarters, providing students the opportunity to connect with and learn from NBA leaders during the hustle and bustle of game day.

The externship, held April 7-8, gave students an insider’s look into how the staff of a professional NBA team works together to produce an experience for fans while implementing values-based leadership throughout the organization. Students participated in working sessions and shadowing opportunities with a variety of departments, including ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, community relations, youth basketball, merchandising and operations.

“It was a surreal experience,” said sophomore Brandon Tuthill. “The biggest takeaway for me came from sitting down with Cynt Marshall and asking her what it takes to be an effective leader. Her advice helps in sport management but in life as well. I took a lot of notes from her, and I’m grateful for this experience.”

Marshall is the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and HPU’s sports executive in residence. She visits campus to mentor students, and she hosts students at the Mavericks’ headquarters.

Announcements

UNCG's Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement will host a Roll to the Polls event April 28, the first day of early voting in Guilford County. Because there is not an early voting location on campus this year, OLCE will provide shuttling between Kaplan Commons and the Old Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drinks, snacks and swag will be provided, as well as other activities.

It is important that UNCG students still have access to an early voting site to practice their civic responsibility. As April 28 is also Reading Day, students will not miss classes.

All North Carolina early voting sites provide one-stop registration and voting during early voting, which ends May 14. The last day to register to vote on Election Day, May 17, is April 22. Races for the statewide primary include the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the N.C. General Assembly, the N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals and local government and municipal contests, which in Guilford County include county commissioners, board of education, sheriff, Greensboro mayor and Greensboro City Council.

Honors

Abigail Stevens and Brittany Hannible, both of Greensboro, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Stevens was initiated at the Florida Institute of Technology; Hannible was initiated at Campbell University.

Scholarships

Tanae Lewis, a student at N.C. A&T, and Beh Reh, a student at UNCG, have been named 2022 Barry M. Goldwater Scholars. The two are among 417 college students from across the U.S. to receive the award for the 2022-23 academic year.

Award winners are selected based on academic merit from a pool of more than 5,000 sophomores and juniors studying natural sciences, mathematics and engineering from 433 institutions.

Five Randolph County high school students have been chosen in a competitive process as Presidential Scholars at Randolph Community College for the 2022-2023 school year. Josie Goodson of Eastern Randolph High School, Luis Nava Medina and Kylie Zimpfer of Southwestern Randolph High School, Emily Roach of Randleman High School, and Alijah Barker of Uwharrie Charter Academy will receive a two-year RCC scholarship through the Presidential Scholars program funded by the Randolph Community College Foundation.

RCC Presidential Scholars receive a $2,500 scholarship for their first year of study ($1,250 for fall and $1,250 for spring) that is renewable for their second year of study. The students have the opportunity to serve as RCC Ambassadors.

