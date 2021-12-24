Student Notebook

Achievers
Five High Point University students have been selected as Cooney Center Research Scholars under the direction of Sarah Vaala, assistant professor of strategic communication at HPU. Cooney Scholars partner with the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop each year to conduct a children and media research project. The program awarded $3,000 each to Christy Hribar, Noah Stillman, Jordan Morrison, Lexi Silverio and Lena Corrado.
The students are designing a research project to examine how children engage with interactive exhibits in science museums and how children use media to explain what they have learned to others. This project incorporates how the child’s experiences and learning in science exhibits are influenced by their personal identity regarding STEM topics.
Cooney was one of the original founders and producers of the children’s show “Sesame Street.” She founded the Joan Ganz Cooney Center in 2007 to catalyze research regarding the educational potential of newer media technologies for children, such as apps and digital games.
High Point University seniors in the department of history each presented a culmination of their research, thesis and findings from the fall semester. The History Conference-style poster presentation included a 10-minute presentation in front of two history professors as part of their senior seminar.
This year, there were eight seniors presenting on a variety of historical approaches, locations and time periods. The seniors included Mary Purcell, Elizabeth Szabo, Alyssa Bennett, Noah Warrick, Ryan Virag, Liam Farrar, Tony O’Connor and Connor Elseroad.
Activities
High Point Friends School shared with a number of families in the community this season.
Those who participated in the Families Feeding Families shared more than 150 meals and 34 pies with the YWCA of High Point, Leslie’s House and West End Ministries. J&S Cafeteria provided the meals which were purchased by individuals and families in lieu of the school’s traditional community feast this year.
Students also collected more than 400 pounds of food and more than 100 gifts for families and children in the community this season.
The UNCG baseball team raised money and bought presents for several students at the Brooks Global Studies Magnet School in Greensboro.
As a team, they raised more than $900 to buy presents.
This was the first time the UNCG baseball team has partnered with the Brooks Global School to help families in need.
Earlier this year, they participated in a canned food drive where they donated more than any other UNCG team.
Senior Greg Hardison and junior Zack Budzik assisted Coach Starbuck in picking out and wrapping the presents for the families.
High Point University students in the Student Government Association and the Volunteer Center co-sponsored a $16,000 check to benefit World Relief Triad.
The money will help support the resettlement of Afghan evacuees in the Triad who were affected by the U.S. operation in Afghanistan or under threat from the Taliban.
Half of the money will support family aid like transportation, housing, utilities and food. The rest will aid in staffing to handle the rise in displaced families.
The World Relief Triad’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help resettle Afghan evacuees.
For information, visit https://worldrelief.org/triad.
High Point University’s Student Government Association students teamed up to fill 800 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point, which distributed the stockings to assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
The stockings included necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves and lip balm, as well as activities like journals and decks of cards.
This is the 10th year HPU students have supported the Stuff a Stocking Campaign. While the students have stuffed stockings for children in the past, they shifted their focus this year to help the elderly.
Announcements
The High Point Arts Council is introducing a new Youth Jazz Ensemble program to the city of High Point and surrounding areas. The group will provide young musicians with an opportunity to learn, practice and demonstrate their talents.
Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The ensemble will rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, beginning Jan. 24, in the theater of the arts center and have scheduled performances throughout the year at varying venues. High school student instrumentalists of strings, piano, wind, brass and percussion instruments are welcome to audition. There will be a tuition fee of $50 a month for those accepted into the ensemble (partial and full scholarships are available; more information available at audition check in).
The ensemble will be led by Charles Parker, a local professional musician, educator and the High Point Arts Council’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. Parker is a professor of orchestral strings studies and the director of the Winston-Salem State University’s Chamber Orchestra.
For information, email education@highpointarts.org or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
The North Carolina Education Corps works to eliminate barriers to opportunity by offering quality academic support to students from caring adults who work for their community’s schools.
During the 2021-2022 school year, corps members serve as high-impact, early-grades literacy tutors, providing personalized instruction grounded in the science of reading and extending the work of teachers. Active corps members include community college and university students as well as recent graduates, community members at large and retired educators.
To help schools fill these valued positions, NCEC develops candidates who are passionate about offering high-dosage tutoring during the school day — meeting groups of one to three students at a time, three times a week, for at least 30 minutes per session.
The corps is seeking students, professionals and retirees to help meet this growing need now and fill open roles for the 2021-22 school year in multiple counties, including Guilford and Forsyth.
To learn more and apply to become a corps member for your community’s schools, visit www.nceducationcorps.org/application.
Honors
On Dec. 8, Beta Theta Rho, Randolph Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, inducted new members into its Five Star chapter, and moved into its 23rd year. A ceremony was pre-recorded and sent to new members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local members included:
Greensboro: Ashley Kay Mann and Rebekah Ruth Murphy
Pleasant Garden: Aleah Kendall Batten, Zachary D. Rumley and Zoe C. Rumley
