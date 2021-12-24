Student Notebook

The stockings included necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves and lip balm, as well as activities like journals and decks of cards.

This is the 10th year HPU students have supported the Stuff a Stocking Campaign. While the students have stuffed stockings for children in the past, they shifted their focus this year to help the elderly.

Announcements

The High Point Arts Council is introducing a new Youth Jazz Ensemble program to the city of High Point and surrounding areas. The group will provide young musicians with an opportunity to learn, practice and demonstrate their talents.

Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The ensemble will rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, beginning Jan. 24, in the theater of the arts center and have scheduled performances throughout the year at varying venues. High school student instrumentalists of strings, piano, wind, brass and percussion instruments are welcome to audition. There will be a tuition fee of $50 a month for those accepted into the ensemble (partial and full scholarships are available; more information available at audition check in).