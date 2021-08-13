Student Notebook

Announcements
Randolph Community College recently gave approximately 200 students a helping hand by paying off outstanding debt, totaling nearly $113,000. Any student who was enrolled between March 13, 2020 — the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — until the end of the summer 2021 semester was eligible for the assistance.
In addition, RCC has been able to help students through the pandemic by providing emergency financial assistance for food, housing, laptops and internet access. There also are opportunities for support for new and returning students this fall.
UNCG has announced that architectural firm EVOKE Studio Architecture of Durham has been selected to design the new Tate + Gate facility, the first building to be erected as part of the Millennial Campus initiative to develop the Gate City Boulevard and Tate Street corridors.
Under the leadership of the Anne and Ben Cone Memorial Endowed Director of the Weatherspoon Art Museum Juliette Bianco, UNCG “will establish an accessible, multi-purpose, innovative and collaborative facility that will serve the campus and contribute to Greensboro’s vibrant arts community and culture.”
For information, visit https://news.uncg.edu/tate-gate-a-hotspot-for-innovation.
Honors
Christopher Pritchard of Greensboro recently attended the 2021 Student Vice President Leadership Summit hosted by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. The summit was held July 13-15 and July 20-22 as a web-based event.
As student vice president of UNCG’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, Pritchard was nominated to attend the summit, which brought together nearly 60 student vice presidents from across the nation. Pritchard also serves on the society’s Council of Students and helped with planning, presentations and small group facilitation for the event.
Scholarships
Rachael Cronin, Jacob Hanks, Benjamin Robertson, Addie Stamper and Rachel Tang of Main Street United Methodist Church of Kernersville are recipients of the J.C. Grose Memorial Scholarships for 2021. They were recognized at the church during worship services July 25.
Wade Hampton from the J.C. Grose Sunday School Class presented.
The scholarship is in its 10th year and has awarded more than $24,000 to students. Students must have completed their freshman year or more, have strong academic achievement in college and show commitment to helping others.
Cronin, daughter of Ann and Mike Cronin, is a rising sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill, majoring in environmental science.
Hanks, son of James and Betsy Hanks, is a rising sophomore at N.C. State, majoring in engineering.
Robertson, son of Sandra Cain, is a rising junior at Indiana State University, majoring in construction management.
Stamper, daughter of Tara and Chadwick Stamper, is a rising sophomore at the University of South Carolina, majoring in exercise science with a minor in business administration.
Tang, daughter of Betsy and Eric Tang, is a rising sophomore at UNCG majoring in pre-nursing.
The students have been active in youth activities and missions as well as university and community activities.
The J.C. Grose Sunday School Class at Main Street United Methodist Church established the scholarship fund with memorial gifts honoring class members and other funds raised by the class. The Scholarship Committee reviews applications and awards the scholarship. Rising sophomores, juniors or seniors in college who are members or children of members of Main Street UMC are eligible to apply. The next scholarship application period will be announced in May 2022 and applications will be available then through the church website at www.mainstreetumc.org.
For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.
Local students included Dajuan Taylor of Elon, UNC-Charlotte; and Zackary Brooks and Samuel Hayes, both of Greensboro, N.C. A&T and N.C. State, respectively.
The scholarship program is open to current Autobell team members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months and worked at least 100 hours in the last year.
Randolph Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education division recently received the State Employees’ Credit Union Bridge to Career Scholarship from the SECU Foundation.
The purpose of the scholarship is to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials that lead to sustainable wage careers within the community.
RCC will be able to award 30 $500 scholarships to help qualifying students in basic law enforcement training, emergency medical technician — initial and pharmacy technician programs for 2021-2022.
For information, call 336-633-0268.
