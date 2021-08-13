Student Notebook

Hanks, son of James and Betsy Hanks, is a rising sophomore at N.C. State, majoring in engineering.

Robertson, son of Sandra Cain, is a rising junior at Indiana State University, majoring in construction management.

Stamper, daughter of Tara and Chadwick Stamper, is a rising sophomore at the University of South Carolina, majoring in exercise science with a minor in business administration.

Tang, daughter of Betsy and Eric Tang, is a rising sophomore at UNCG majoring in pre-nursing.

The students have been active in youth activities and missions as well as university and community activities.

The J.C. Grose Sunday School Class at Main Street United Methodist Church established the scholarship fund with memorial gifts honoring class members and other funds raised by the class. The Scholarship Committee reviews applications and awards the scholarship. Rising sophomores, juniors or seniors in college who are members or children of members of Main Street UMC are eligible to apply. The next scholarship application period will be announced in May 2022 and applications will be available then through the church website at www.mainstreetumc.org.

