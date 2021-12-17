Student Notebook

Achievers
Nicole Hughes and Christian George, biology professors at High Point University, and Corinne Gumpman, a sophomore biology student at HPU, published their research on autumn leaf color in the New Phytologist journal. The article, “Coevolution and photoprotection as complementary hypotheses for autumn leaf reddening: a nutrient-centered perspective,” was written as a response to an ongoing debate between scientists — those who argue red colors in leaves function as sunscreen or antioxidants, while others find the red color signals poor host quality to insects who lay their eggs in the fall.
Hughes and George presented the argument that both explanations could be correct when one brings soil fertility into the equation.
“A critical piece of the puzzle that had been overlooked is that nitrogen deficiency is known to result in redder autumn leaves in species like sugar maple,” says Hughes. “This is important because trees with low nitrogen are both less nutritious for insects and in greater need of photoprotection. From our perspective, anthocyanins could be functioning in both roles simultaneously.”
Their study could also help explain global trends in autumn leaf color. Forests in eastern North America are known to feature a greater abundance of red-leafed species than in European and East Asian forests, a trend that had previously been related solely to differences in solar radiation and temperature. But in Hughes and George’s study, a comparison of soil fertility using GIS revealed that soils in North America are also more deficient in nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus compared to European forests. This suggests that there may be more factors at play than light and temperature influencing fall color.
Activities
The community donated more than 450 new toys at the fourth annual Toys for Joy event Dec. 8 at UNCG. Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., his wife, Jacquelean, and the UNCG Board of Trustees hosted the event. A parade of vehicles drove down College Avenue and delivered their donations to volunteers in front of the Alumni House.
Toys were loaded into a Spartan Chariot to be delivered to the Guilford County Department of Social Services. Guilford DSS Child Services Program Manager Ronda Teal said, “we have over 400 children in our custody that we are providing for and absolutely couldn’t do it without our sponsors. We appreciate this and we love how it involves the community.”
* * * *
Nearly 1,000 community members gathered Dec. 10 at High Point University for the 50th annual Community Prayer Breakfast and helped kick off the holiday season inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
HPU President Nido Qubein honored Murphy Osborne, who began the community prayer breakfast tradition 50 years ago. Back then, there were only a few people in attendance, and now it has grown to welcome thousands in the community.
Bishop Gregory Palmer, the episcopal leader of the Ohio West Area of the United Methodist Church, shared this year’s sermon, “Praying Our Way to Christmas.” He encouraged guests to better obey when praying by saying, “yes, God,” instead of asking for things you may not need.
Those in attendance enjoyed special music provided by the HPU Chapel Choir, Genesis Gospel Choir and the North Carolina Brass Band.
* * * *
Continuing its annual tradition of giving back, High Point University’s Board of Stewards raised $10,000 to purchase gifts for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
Together, the students purchased toys, clothes and necessities for 100 children in the High Point community to receive on Christmas.
The board raised the funds through fall chapel offerings, as well as contributions from departments and organizations across campus.
* * * *
Several local schools received a special gift from High Point University freshmen, who collected more than 1,000 books for children this semester. HPU’s Stout School of Education Fellows delivered the books to children at the schools on Dec. 2.
Each year, new students are asked to share a favorite childhood book during HPU’s Welcome Week at the start of the fall semester. Books collected this semester were donated to three local schools — Montlieu Academy of Technology, Kirkman Park Elementary School and Fairview Elementary School.
This was the first time HPU’s newest education majors saw the local schools where they will complete their student-teaching experiences.
This is the sixth year new students have collected and delivered books to local schools.
Announcements
The Guilford County Board of Education voted Dec. 14 to approve $1,500 bonuses for all employees in the district.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended a $1,500 bonus for all employees, excluding principals and assistant principals, who previously received a bonus from the School Emergency Relief Fund. The superintendent’s recommendation also included an additional $500 bonus for the district’s lowest paid classified staff.
The bonuses, along with the additional $500 bonus, will come from federal ESSER funds and will cost $16,816,532. The plan will have to be approved by the Department of Public Instruction prior to the distribution of funds.
For information, visit www.gcsnc.com/esser.
Awards
Sadie Flagg, a sophomore chemistry major at High Point University, was awarded the 2021-2022 George T. Barthalmus Award for her research proposal, “Surface functionalization of spun-cast nanoporous films of PMMA exhibiting high surface areas.” Flagg is one of only three North Carolina students awarded the honor this year.
The project is a continuation from her summer research under the direction and mentorship of Brian Augustine, professor and chair of the chemistry department. The award is provided by the North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium.
Grants
Jymon Clark, a fourth-year pharmacy student at High Point University, and Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, secured a $1,000 grant from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation that will benefit the community. The APhA Foundation Incentive Grant is given to two Schools of Pharmacy nationally each year.
The grant supports the research project, “Providing Pneumococcal Vaccinations in a Community, Free Care Clinic: A Pharmacist and Student-Pharmacist Led Initiative.” With this grant, they will provide the pneumococcal vaccine to at-risk patients at the Community Clinic of High Point.
Honors
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021. Included were Greensboro residents Xin Liu at Florida State University and Joshua Lavoie at Old Dominion University.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Scholarships
In 2017, the North Carolina General Assembly reestablished Teaching Fellows and specifically designed the program to meet the areas of most need in the state, not just by focusing on special education and STEM fields, but also by prioritizing low-performing schools.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 10.
Program benefits include the chance to study at one of eight select educator preparation programs and up to $4,125 per semester in financial aid.
For information, visit ncteachingfellows.com.
* * * *
Randolph Community College student Shannon Calderon was recently presented with the fourth annual Waymon C. Martin Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. The scholarship provides $500 to the recipient to attend RCC.
“This is actually my second time trying to attend college — I dropped out the first time,” said Calderon, who looks to graduate this May with a degree in medical office administration, the first in her family to earn a college degree.
