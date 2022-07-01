Student Notebook

Announcements

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the meals and snacks served during the school year through school breakfast, school lunch and afterschool meals programs. When school is out, summer nutrition programs provide free meals for children and adolescents ages 18 and younger.

To find free, local summer meals:

Text “Food” to 304-304 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for information in Spanish.

Use the N.C. site finder map at https://bit.ly/3MhnX1S.

Check local school district websites, social media or other communications.

Learn more at http://summermeals4nckids.

org.

For summer 2022, meals need to be eaten on-site and children must be present to receive food. In addition to meals, N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs also provide fitness and fun through educational enrichment. To find out about local activities offered by Summer Nutrition Programs, search #NCSummerMeals on social media. Summer Nutrition mascot Ray F. Sun may visit a summer meals event in your community. The “F” in Ray’s name signifies the food, fitness and fun that take place throughout North Carolina as part of N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs. Follow @Ray4NCKids on social media to learn where Ray will be next.

N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs are administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Summer Nutrition Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students. Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other locations. Meals are served to eligible children at no cost. Registration and identification are not required.

Citizens and organizations interested in getting involved as sites, activity providers or volunteers should contact the NCDPI Summer Nutrition Programs Team at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.

* * * *

High Point University is adding another global leader to the Access to Innovators Program. The university welcomes Hall of Fame speaker Marilyn Sherman as another Personal Development Expert in Residence.

She has more than 25 years of experience in motivational keynote speaking and is the author of four motivational books, including “Is There a Hole in Your Bucket List?,” “Why Settle for the Balcony? How to Get a Front-Row Seat in Life” and “Front-Row Service.”

In 1998, Sherman founded UpFront Presentations, a speaking and training company serving companies in the corporate, franchise and direct sales world.

* * * *

Eastern Music Festival will feature a signature performance at 8 p.m. July 6 in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, in dedication to the memory of EMF board member and Greensboro local Dennis W. AsKew.

AsKew was well-loved by students and faculty at UNCG, EMF and the Triad music community.

The night of dedication will feature EMF faculty artists Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall playing selections of music by Anthony Barfield and Sergei Prokofiev followed by selections from the EMF Euphonium-Tuba ensemble, and culminating in a performance with the N.C. Brass Band led by Brian Meixner.

The season will also feature a recital by Young Artists of the Euphonium-Tuba Institute at 4 p.m. July 9 in Carnegie Room, Hege Library at Guilford College, sponsored by The Tuba Exchange. All Young Artists recitals are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Euphonium-Tuba Institute concert can be found at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets.

Gifts

Several friends and families of High Point University recently contributed more than $500,000 toward the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel. They have joined dozens of other friends and families who have also supported the facility.

The HPU supporters who have contributed are as follows:

Vivian and Gary Biesecker

recently made a major gift in support of the new learning lab and facility. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the Hall of Fame meeting room in the arena will be dedicated to

them.

Longtime High Point residents and friends of HPU,

Nancy and Hayden McKenzie

, recently made a six-figure gift to support the Qubein Arena and Conference Center and hotel. In recognition of their generosity, the university will dedicate the arena’s champions meeting room in their

honor.

HPU parents,

Margaret and Elmer Smith

of Roswell, Ga., recently gave a major gift in support of the center and hotel. In appreciation of their support, an executive suite in the hotel will be dedicated in their

honor.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.