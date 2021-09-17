Student Notebook

Awards

The Nu Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity at High Point University was awarded the Rock Chapter Award for the 2019-2021 biennium from Sigma Nu Fraternity Headquarters. Headquartered in Lexington, Va., Sigma Nu Fraternity was founded in 1869 at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. The Rock Chapter Award is meant to honor collegiate chapters that have achieved excellence in all areas of chapter operations. To be granted the award, a chapter should be expected to attain an ideal or a nearly perfect state across a broad range of areas of operations as measured by the fraternity’s Pursuit of Excellence Program. Rock Chapters are expected to maintain a state of excellence for a consistent period of more than two years.