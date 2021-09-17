Student Notebook

Achievers
During the September Guilford Technical Community College board of trustees meeting, GTCC’s Student Government Association President Bryce Scott was sworn in as a member of the board.
One of the roles of the GTCC SGA president is to serve on the board of trustees.
Scott, an international student, is a native of South Africa. He moved to Greensboro two years ago to enroll in GTCC’s engineering program. He is also taking classes at N.C. A&T through the Greater Greensboro Consortium. He will enter the mechanical engineering program at A&T after completing his associate degree in engineering at GTCC.
Scott also serves as a GTCC student ambassador.
Announcements
UNCG’s School of Music will present the 14th annual performance of Collage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the UNCG Auditorium — operating at 50% capacity.
Collage will feature a wide range of performers presenting one “riveting work after another.”
All ticket proceeds benefit the School of Music Collage Scholarship Fund.
For ticket information, visit collage.uncg.edu.
* * * *
High Point University President Nido Qubein and the board of trustees dedicated the Caine Conservatory with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 8.
The facility is named in honor of the longtime Triad family, Don and Teresa Caine, who gave a major gift in support of the new conservatory. Teresa is a member of the board of trustees. Don graduated from HPU in 1965. He died in December 2020.
The Caines created the Greensboro-based company Camco Manufacturing in 1966.
In addition to this gift, the Caines have previously established an endowed scholarship at HPU to support students who demonstrate academic merit and financial need.
The Caine Conservatory is a place for students, faculty and staff. It features a classroom, a working greenhouse, a new eatery called The Butterfly Café and a planting display space. This provides a larger area for students to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens.
* * * *
Guilford Technical Community College will present an information session about its Career and College Promise Program for high school students at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium on the GTCC Jamestown campus at 601 E. Main St.
Career and College Promise offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors. Students must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.8.
The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.
The Career and College Promise program is accepting applications for the spring 2022 semester.
For information, visit gtcc.edu/ccp.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with VF Corporation, will celebrate the 2021 Take a Child Outside Week, Sept. 24-29, with a series of programs and events that will help connect children with nature:
Movie Night at Barber Park — “A Bug’s Life”: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Road, Greensboro.
Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience — Family Ride: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 25, Kingfisher Trail Head, North Church Street, Greensboro. $10 per family.
Guided Nature Hike at Lake Brandt: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro.
Pollinators in the Garden: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Keeley Park Community Garden, 4100 Keeley Road, Greensboro.
Tacklebox Tots: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 29, Lake Higgins Trout Pond, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, Greensboro. For ages 5 to 10. $2 for bait.
Registration is required; visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/children/taco-week.
* * * *
The Hope Center for College, Community and Justice has announced that UNCG is one of 27 higher education institutions selected to join its first #RealCollege Institutional Capacity-Building Cohort. UNC-Charlotte is also included in the cohort.
The program is designed to assist colleges and universities in retaining students who need food and housing supports and who were made more vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cohort will use data from The Hope Center’s evidence-based research studies to empower institutions in assisting #RealCollege students. The cohort will create an ecosystem for developing solutions to complex problems, to empower leaders to affect organizational change, and to build connections with other colleges. Member institutions will build their capacity for assessment, analysis and social support systems for students.
The cohort begins this month and runs through May 2022.
Awards
The Nu Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity at High Point University was awarded the Rock Chapter Award for the 2019-2021 biennium from Sigma Nu Fraternity Headquarters. Headquartered in Lexington, Va., Sigma Nu Fraternity was founded in 1869 at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. The Rock Chapter Award is meant to honor collegiate chapters that have achieved excellence in all areas of chapter operations. To be granted the award, a chapter should be expected to attain an ideal or a nearly perfect state across a broad range of areas of operations as measured by the fraternity’s Pursuit of Excellence Program. Rock Chapters are expected to maintain a state of excellence for a consistent period of more than two years.
Honors
Tracy McBane of Elon College was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McBane was initiated at Elon University.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
* * * *
High Point University’s chapter of Sigma Nu Tau Entrepreneurship Honor Society won second place in the country for Overall Outstanding Sigma Nu Tau chapter. The chapter is led by Kathy Elliott, assistant professor of entrepreneurship and director of HPU’s Belk Center for Entrepreneurship. Elliott serves on the National Advisory Council and is a member of the national Sigma Nu Tau board of directors.
HPU’s chapter holds regular meetings, hosts entrepreneurial guest speakers and presents an annual Elevator Pitch Competition and Business Plan Competition.
Scholarships
Global e-sports organization, Gen.G, recently announced the second class of recipients for its Gen.G Foundation scholarship which includes Jeremiah Smith of Bowie, Md., a student at N.C. A&T.
Eleven college students from around the country were chosen to receive the scholarship which focuses on supporting women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, e-sports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Each will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and will have access to exclusive career and mentorship programming as members of the new scholarship class.
In 2020, Gen.G announced a $1 million commitment to developing the next generation of leaders in the gaming industry, pledging to commit $100,000 annually for 10 years through the establishment of the Gen.G Foundation, alongside its founding partners — Silicon Valley Bank, University of Kentucky, Eastern Michigan University and Bumble.
* * * *
Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Local students include: Randolph Early College High School, Na’dayah E. Pugh; Early College at Guilford, Ethan G. Besecker, Alexander T. Creech, Sufia Farooqi, Habin Hwang, Jahnavi Kumar, Jessica R. Lankford, Benjamin G. Liebkemann, Michael A. Scutari and Peyton D. Youth; Northern Guilford High School, Abigail L. Mulry and Michael S. Voight; Northwest Guilford High School, Caitlyn Annunziato, Garrett C. Eichlin, Autumn B. Jackson, Ella C. Reitmeier, Jae Hwan Ryu and Eric D. Stout; Page High School, William Jones, Grayson S. McClearn, Christian A. Minor, Luiza M. Warwar and Alexandra C. White; Weaver Academy, Nathan J. Craig; Western Guilford High School, Alyssa L. Olmedo; Southwest Guilford High School, Hadi Chaudhri, Keri L. Pakenham; Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Andrew S. Gaylord; and Faith Christian School, Alexa G. Moser.
