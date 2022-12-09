Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University students pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges and earned start-up funds during the annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 16.

This year’s judges were Kendall Holbrook, CEO for Dev Technology Group; Timothy McLoughlin, a partner at Cofounders Capital; and Mark Prince, president and CEO for FirstPoint, and president and CEO of Greensboro Merchants Association.

The annual competition is part of HPU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people around the world. Twenty-five students competed this year for funding to launch their companies or continue working on their business plans. Four businesses were awarded with start-up funds and recognition.

Sean Martin earned first place and $8,000 for his business The Kap Popper, which was inspired by the challenges his aunt faced after suffering a stroke that led to a brain aneurysm. The Kap Popper provides a solution to opening twist-off plastic bottles for people without the ability to use both hands or with limited strength in their arms or hands.

Cameron Labrecque took home second place and earned $5,000 for his Rememery app. Third place and $3,000 went to Lauren McAtee for her company Clean DePawsit.

Two groups went home with $1,000 each as the fourth-place winners for their business ideas. Savannah Smith, a senior entrepreneurship major, created HatEase. The company QuickTag was created by students Quentin Barrial and Kelsey Barker.

New this year, the judges awarded Ashley Adler with the Rockstar Rookie award for her company, Brella. With this award, she received $2,000 and mentorship from community leader Gary Simon, owner of Simon Jewelers in High Point.

Activities

High Point University students were mentored again by Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence from Nov. 29 to 30 as part of the Access to Innovators Program.

Ryan spoke to classes within the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, including sports reporting, sports broadcasting and sport and communication. Students asked questions about his decades-long experience covering major sporting events and what he learned from it.

Ryan also advised students who are part of the Qubein School of Communication’s Advisory Board and students in the NSMA (National Sports Media Association) chapter.

* * * *

High Point University’s Student Government Association and other HPU students shared the holiday spirit with senior citizens in the community by filling 1,000 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point.

To make the donation possible, SGA held a holiday gathering and assembly-style stuffing event on Dec. 2. All students were welcome to help SGA members stuff stockings.

The stockings will be distributed at nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities. Each stocking was filled with winter weather necessities such as socks, gloves, toboggans, lip balm and lotion, as well as activities such as crossword puzzle books, playing cards, magnifying glasses, notebooks and colored pencils. Students also wrote messages in cards for each person.

* * * *

High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the annual Hanukkah Shabbat on Dec. 2.

This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 18 and concludes on Dec. 26. The university holds the annual Hanukkah celebration for the entire campus community every year and lights a menorah on campus.

Per tradition, students, faculty and staff in the HPU Hillel community read the story of Hanukkah, recited prayers in Hebrew, learned to play the dreidel and served authentic Jewish food such as matzo ball soup, potato latkes and sufganiyot, which are jelly donuts.

HPU’s Hillel also created a menorah out of hundreds of canned goods they are donating to the David Frazier Food Pantry at Jewish Family Services.

Honors

The following UNCG students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Mojeed Abisiga, Anna Carter, Amber Collins, Jacob Coscarelly, Max Counts, Tamarah Davis, Jessica Ford, Sanay Hewitt, Jaclyn Holland Limbrick, Julio Jeri, Mary-Helen Kolousek, Sarah Korb, Kelsey Moore, Sofie Muska, Tala Najjar, Julia Nelson, Andrew Orchowsky, Lomar Osbourne, Valentina Reyes, Skylar Robinson, Nicole Rosemond, Reetika Sarkar, Sophie Shahan and Madison Williams.