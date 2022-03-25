Student Notebook

Activities

Temple Emanuel’s Religious School students, many in festive costumes, began an early celebration of the spring holiday of Purim. In the synagogue’s outdoor chapel in the woods, Senior Rabbi Andy Koren and Director of Religious Education Rabbi Libby Fisher led singing of holiday songs before they read the Purim storythe Megillah—how Queen Esther saved the Jews from egomaniac villain Haman demanding subservience and plotting to kill the Jews in Shushan, Persia 2,500 years ago.

After the reading of Megillah, when Queen Esther’s name is cheered and Haman’s name is raucously booed and blotted by twirling noise makers called groggers, the students paraded around the outdoor sanctuary in costume.

Announcements

Triad Goodwill has announced the return of Project Prom.

After a two-year hiatus, Project Prom will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25-26 at Triad Goodwill’s Retail Store and Donation Center, 2415 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The store will showcase approximately 1,500 different gowns including some that are new with tags as well donated dresses. The store will also be filled with jewelry, accessories, shoes and more.

Dress prices range between $9.99 and $59.99 and are available in a variety of styles, sizes and brands. The store will be set up to provide shoppers with a boutique-like experience.

* * * *

Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, will speak at 7 p.m. March 29 at UNCG’s Elliott University Center Auditorium, 507 Stirling St. in Greensboro, as part of UNCG’s Harriett Elliott Lecture Series.

“Can Addressing Gender and Racial Disparities in Innovation Unleash Economic Growth?” is the topic.

This event is free and open to the public.

There is free parking in UNCG’s Walker Parking Deck.

For information, email ccbolton@uncg.edu.

* * * *

High Point University will offer Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish at 3 p.m. April 23 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Tickets are free and open to the public. More information on ticket reservations can be found at www.highpoint.edu/live.

The live concert features the HPU Community Orchestra with four Broadway-caliber singers, under the direction of Brian Meixner, associate professor of music. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a variety of music and movie clips from Disney classics, including “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Frozen.”

Honors

The following people recently were initiated at N.C. State into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Madison Moore of Colfax and Juliana Touprong-Wang of Greensboro.

Scholarships

Bennett College has been selected as one of 28 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to launch the inaugural 2021-2022 Strada HBCU Initiative, which includes its first program, Strada Scholars.

This partnership with Strada Education Network, a nonprofit social impact organization dedicated to increasing individuals’ economic mobility by fostering more purposeful connections between education and work, is supported through a $25 million investment in supporting the next generation of HBCU student leaders.

The Bennett Belles Strada Scholars are: Maria Muniz Gonzalez, freshman from Burlington, pursuing dental school; Gabrielle Harper, freshman from Cincinnati, majoring in psychology; and Sinclair Bennett, transfer student from Hopewell, Va., majoring in elementary education.

For more information, visit stradaeducation.org/hbcuinitiative.

