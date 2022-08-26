Student Notebook

Activities

University of Alabama student Brandon Mills of Oak Ridge is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester. Mills is working for WestRock-Demopolis.

In the program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

* * * *

High Point University’s newest students kicked off the first day of classes by giving back to the High Point community.

During a team-building exercise Aug. 21, HPU freshmen built 150 bikes. Then on Aug. 22, the HPU students surprised children from the YWCA and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point by giving the bikes to them.

“I just want to ride the bikes. I’m ready!” said Qasim Thomas, a 7-year-old from Asheboro. “I’m really excited to take this home and to ride it there too!”

Scholarships

High Point University and shift_ed have announced that five Guilford County Schools graduates have been awarded shift_ed scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at HPU beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.

Scholars include: Ashley Bowman, Andrews High School; Keonna Elliott, Early Middle College at GTCC Greensboro; Darelsalam Karama, High Point Central; Nhu Ngo, The Middle College at GTCC High Point; and Jeremy Otero-Carrion, The Middle College at GTCC High Point.

Each student will also join the Bonner Leader Program at HPU. HPU Bonners are servant leaders who connect fellow students to projects in the community. These students displayed excellence in the classroom and leadership in the community. Since partnering with shift_ed, HPU has committed more than $2.2 million to First Generation and shift_ed scholars.

High Point University partners with shift_ed to provide five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000. There are also five shift_ed Choice Grants (a $5,000 award) available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000.

Since its inception in 2015, shift_ed has awarded more than $12.6 million to GCS graduates. The organization provides tutoring, college prep and financial aid workshops, and career counseling to students.