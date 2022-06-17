Student Notebook

Announcements

Jackie and Steven Bell of Greensboro recently made a $1 million gift to High Point University. This gift was made in conjunction with the Bell Foundation to establish the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment.

The endowment will provide the university with additional resources to bring in speakers, experts and practitioners from the fields of business, real estate and entrepreneurship.

In addition to their endowment, the Bell’s recently made a six-figure gift to support student success at the university through the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and have extended their generosity to other higher education institutions throughout North Carolina. They also support Greensboro Day School, where Jackie is a former trustee and serves on the head of school’s council.

* * * *

CJH Educational Grant Services has announced that a federally-funded teen pregnancy prevention program called Sexual Risk Avoidance Education, sponsored by the Family and Youth Services Bureau, is available virtually to youth, ages 13-19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25.

Teens will learn about prevention and the consequences of engaging in risky behaviors. The curriculum is medically-accurate, age-appropriate and evidence-based and is supplemented by two required topics: Self-regulation and success sequencing. The latter encourages teens to: Graduate high school, find full-time work and wait to have children until they are at least 21.

Any adolescent who completes the class will receive a $60 Walmart gift card.

Youth-serving community agencies and faith-based organizations with large numbers of teens can become a project partner and receive between $25 and $72 per enrollee, depending upon the number of their recruits completing the class.

To register, visit https://sites.google.com/view/cjh-srae.

For information, email cjh.srae@gmail.com or leave a message at 919-438-3421.

* * * *

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has announced the 48 members of her Parent Advisory Commission, drawn from 3,000 applicants who responded to her invitation earlier this year to apply for the new panel.

Those from the Piedmont Triad include: Treena Jackson, traditional public at-large; Dwayne Young, traditional public; Lillian Adams, traditional public; Jessica Hofstetter, public charter; Neely Turlington, private; and Dan Stephens, homeschool.

With six parents or guardians represented from each of the state’s eight educational regions, members will meet for the first time in September.

Membership for the commission includes parents who have students enrolled in traditional public schools, charter public schools, homeschool and private schools to ensure broad representation of all school options across the state and a wide range of feedback.

An agenda for the meetings will be made available at tinyurl.com/4z2b8jwt.

Appointments

N.C. Rep. Kathy Manning announced the 6th Congressional District appointees to the United States Service Academies, including the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

Fifteen students from North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District received appointments to the United States Service Academies, following their nominations by Congresswoman Manning.

The following local students have been appointed to the U.S. Service Academies:

United States Air Force Academy: Bryan Cao, Weaver Academy/Marion Military Institute; Erica James, The Early College at Guilford; and Johnathan Hammond

, The Early College at Guilford

United States Military Academy West Point:

Sebastian Cobbs, Page High School; and Annabelle Craig

, Northwest Guilford High School

United States Naval Academy:

Caroline Hunt, Page High School/N.C. State; Carter Scavo, Westchester Country Day School; Jamier Ferere, Southern Guilford High School; and Julia Humphrey

, Northwest Guilford High School

United States Merchant Mar

ine Academy: Theodore Williams

, Bishop McGuiness Catholic High School

To request a military academy nomination from Manning’s office, visit https://manning.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

Awards

David Olds, a University of South Carolina graduate, was named the 2022 Southeastern Conference Brad Davis Male Community Service Leader of the Year in track and field. The award provides a $10,000 scholarship for postgraduate studies.

Olds graduated with a degree in political science and geography.

Recently, he was the lead volunteer coordinator for the city of Columbia Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census. He also worked with the Columbia Urban League Young Professionals and volunteered with Out of the Garden Project in Greensboro. Additionally, Olds volunteered at Homeless No More and served meals at the Oliver Gospel Men’s Center.

Scholarships

The nonprofit Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities has awarded the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship to three local graduating high school seniors. Each received $1,000.

The recipients included: Joel Holt, Page High School; Brionna Roberts, Middle College at UNCG; and Micah Crump, Southeast Guilford High School.

The scholarship was designed to support high school seniors with disabilities who plan to pursue a higher level of education. The scholarship is named in memory of Stephen L. Knier, former executive director of LIFESPAN, long-time member of the committee and community advocate for persons with disabilities.

