Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University’s Hayworth Chapel Board of Stewards raised a total of $6,000 for West End Ministries.

The HPU chapel community hosted an in-person gala and a virtual silent auction. Students raised $2,500 during the silent auction, which included donations from students, alumni and HPU families.

This year’s graduates helped raise nearly $100,000 in their four years at HPU. In years past, the chapel community has supported the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and the High Point Ministerial Alliance for the Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Scholarship.

Announcements

Beginning June 28, Operation Xcel invites local learners to attend Three Steps Ahead Summer Camp.

During the school year, Operation Xcel serves the communities of Greensboro, Jamestown, High Point, Stokesdale and Gibsonville with free, afterschool tutoring, academic assistance and enrichment activities.

Three Steps Ahead will allow young learners to develop into well-rounded students with access to a variety of athletic and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activities. Every Friday, Three Steps Ahead will host a field trip exposing its students to cultural and recreational experiences.

For information, visit www.operationxcel.org or contact Derly Daza at 336-790-8606.

Fellowships

Alexis Black, an honors senior multimedia journalism student at N.C. A&T, has been named to the sixth class of Rhoden Fellows. The program is a training initiative for aspiring journalists from historically Black colleges and universities in partnership with Andscape, a “reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Underfeated’s former platform.”

Black is A&T’s fourth fellow, following Alexis Davis, East Dockery and Donovan Dooley’s participation in 2021, 2019 and 2018, respectively. She will join five cohort members from Alabama State University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University and Xavier University.

The Rhoden Fellowship was established by HBCU graduate William C. Rhoden, a former award-winning sports columnist for The New York Times, “as an opportunity to increase diversity and inclusion in sports journalism.”

Interns

Launch Greensboro welcomed three fellows through the Campus Greensboro program in June: Miguel Soler, UNCG, marketing; Matthew Aurilia, Elon University, business analytics and entrepreneurship; and Stuart Howard, UNCG, information systems and supply chain management.

Scholarships

High Point University junior Helen de Weissenbruch, originally from Ohain, Belgium, has been awarded the Bill and Bonnie Peterson Endowed Scholarship for the second consecutive year.

This scholarship was first established in 2001 in memory of Bill Peterson after his death. The scholarship was funded by his friends, family and colleagues in remembrance of his contributions to journalism in the home furnishings industry. After Bonnie Peterson’s death in 2014, the scholarship was officially renamed from the Wilbert Peterson Scholarship to the Bill and Bonnie Peterson Endowed Scholarship Fund.

* * * *

The Earl N. Phillips School of Business at High Point University has awarded the Ollie Bieniemy Jr. Endowed Scholarship to HPU Class of 2022 graduate Dakota Tameling, from Wheaton, Ill., for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

The scholarship was established in 2006 by industry friends and colleagues to remember the legacy of Ollie Bieniemy Jr., the first advertising director of the furniture industry newspaper, “Furniture Today.” The merit-based scholarship is one of the most prestigious honors awarded by the Phillips School of Business, and recipients are recommended by the dean of the school based on criteria such as academic performance, university and community service, character, and work ethic.

Tameling is a Class of 2022 graduate with a major in finance and a minor in instrumental studies. Before graduating, Tameling accepted a position with JP Morgan Chase and has since started with the company as an analyst at its Chicago Commercial Bank.

* * * *

Forty-six incoming students from Duke University’s Class of 2026 have been awarded merit scholarships.

The scholarships cover the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years (eight semesters) of undergraduate study.

In addition, scholars have access to funding for enrichment activities, which may include independent research, conferences and international learning experiences both during the summer and academic year.

Each individual scholarship program has a dedicated faculty or staff director who provides mentorship and guidance throughout the scholar’s career at Duke. The OUSF staff and the individual directors also coordinate programming for scholars, ensuring they make the most of their time at university.

Local recipients include:

Benjamin N. Duke Memorial Scholarship: Selena Collins, a graduate of Western Guilford High School

Trinity Scholarships:

Samuel Carpenter, a graduate of Page High School; Trisha Santanam, a graduate of The Early College at Guilford; and Sophia Singer, a graduate of Westchester Country Day School