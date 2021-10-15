Student Notebook

The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The North Carolina Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music. HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.

As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.

Veterans will also be able to take a photo with a bald eagle that will soar across the crowd. In addition, the new Qubein Arena and Conference Center features several patriotic displays.

This year, retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, will speak. Cryer served in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years. During his time of service, he deployed to the Persian Gulf on six rotations since 1996 after completing his naval aviation training in 1995 and was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Cryer was announced as the 2019 Horatio Alger Award recipient recognizing his patriotism, his positive influence and care for others.

HPU’s annual Veterans Day Celebration is supported by the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment.