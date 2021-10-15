Student Notebook

Announcements
High Point University invites the community to attend the ABC’s National Christmas Eve Worship Service. The recording will take place at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 26 on HPU’s campus in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The program will air on Christmas Eve on ABC affiliates across the country.
To request tickets to this free event, call 336-841-4636 or email concierge@highpoint.edu. Tickets are required and must be secured by Oct. 20.
The Rev. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s Board of Trustees, helped bring this opportunity to campus.
Local clergy and HPU community members will share Scripture readings and prayers.
Several HPU groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers.
Audience members are asked to wear holiday worship service attire. Adults and children 12 and older are welcome to attend.
* * * *
High Point University's 11th annual Veterans Day Celebration is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
The event is open to all veterans and community members who wish to honor the men and women who have served. To pre-register, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.
The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The North Carolina Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music. HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.
As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Veterans will also be able to take a photo with a bald eagle that will soar across the crowd. In addition, the new Qubein Arena and Conference Center features several patriotic displays.
This year, retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, will speak. Cryer served in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years. During his time of service, he deployed to the Persian Gulf on six rotations since 1996 after completing his naval aviation training in 1995 and was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Cryer was announced as the 2019 Horatio Alger Award recipient recognizing his patriotism, his positive influence and care for others.
HPU’s annual Veterans Day Celebration is supported by the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment.
* * * *
The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors awarded $100,000 for simulation lab equipment for Elon University’s new nursing programs — a 16-month accelerated and four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program — that started in the fall of 2021. The new programs help address the nursing shortage and increase the diversity of the nursing workforce in the Piedmont Triad.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.