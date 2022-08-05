Student Notebook

Achievers

Nicholas Sissel of High Point has been selected as an apprentice for the 2022-23 UA Little Rock Law Review by the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Students who have completed their first year of law school are eligible to participate in the UA Little Rock Law Review if they are in the top 10% of their class or have successfully passed the write-on competition.

Activities

N.C. A&T is conducting its annual Summer High School Transportation Institute, now in its 30th year.

STI, offered through the N.C. A&T Transportation Institute in the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, is introducing 15 high school students to career opportunities in the public and private sectors of transportation and supply chain management. The program focuses on demonstrating how different transportation professions use STEM skills and familiarizes the students with the various industries and modes of transportation – from air to highway and from rail to water.

This years’ STI, which began July 11 and runs through today, is in-person for the first time in two years. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 schedules were abbreviated and held virtually. This year’s four-week nonresidential program consists of classroom lectures, personal development workshops and field trips to the Port of Wilmington, Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Carolina Transportation Museum, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center in McLean, Virginia, several locations in Washington, D.C., and more to see transportation in action.

Students also participate in English and math SAT preparation classes, learn basic computer coding and practice presentation and public speaking skills.

To qualify for the program, students had to have a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, submit a typed 250-word essay conveying their interest in attending, how they believe it will help them advance their education and career goals and commit to attend every day of the program. Each student receives a weekly stipend and a certificate of completion.

This summer, Lexa Hedgecock, a rising sophomore from Noble Academy, joined outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine, at UNC Chapel Hill.

Announcements

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its After School program to children ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per child, per week. Sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool.

Regular program hours, which are from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays, may be expanded on teacher workdays, early release days and some school holidays. To find out if a student’s bus drops off at the various centers, contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department at 888-511-4427 or gcs-transportation@gcsnc.com.

To speak to a program manager, parents should contact their local recreation center.

ECPI University is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at 7802 Airport Center Drive in Greensboro.

To register, visit https://landing.ecpi.edu/rsvp4cdd/index.php?cmpid=IRSVP-RSVPECPI.

Grants

The Greensboro Area Health Education Center has awarded High Point University’s department of nursing a $12,550 grant to further the clinical education of the university’s inaugural nursing students, who will join the HPU family this fall.

The grant will provide an opportunity for the Community Clinic of High Point to become an official clinical site for HPU’s pre-licensure nursing students, allowing students to gain experience working in primary care clinics for at-risk and underserved populations.

In the spring, students will have experiential learning opportunities at the CCHP by managing the care of diabetes and hypertension for underinsured and low-income patients in a collaborative, team-based care approach. Nursing students will also collaborate with other HPU health science programs, including athletic training and pharmacy, at the CCHP.

Scholarships

Randolph Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education division recently received the State Employees’ Credit Union Bridge to Career Scholarship from the SECU Foundation.

The purpose of the scholarship is to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials that lead to sustainable wage careers within the local community.

RCC will be able to award 30 $500 scholarships to help qualifying students enrolled or enrolling in a course(s) leading to an N.C. Workforce Credential at the Essential or Career level. For a list of the current credentials, visit www.nccareers.org/credentials.

For information about applying for the scholarship, call 336-633-0268.