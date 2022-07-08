Student Notebook

Achievers

The following local rising high school seniors were recognized for recently completing N.C. Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program: Owen Baldwin, Southeast Guilford High School; Chase Whitaker, Providence Grove; and Andrew Horne, McMichael High School.

The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T and N.C. State.

* * * *

High Point University students and associate professors of chemistry Heather Miller and Meghan Blackledge recently published peer-reviewed research in two American Chemical Society Journals. Student authors Brianna Viering, a rising senior, and Class of 2021 graduates Rachel Bernsden, Taylor Cunningham, Lauren Kaelin, W. Dexter Boldog and Ashley King received the Editor’s Choice for their paper in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Viering, Cunningham and King collaborated on a follow-up paper published in the ACS Chemical Biology.

Members of the Miller and Blackledge labs study MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). Both research papers describe the synthesis and study of small molecules called antibiotic adjuvants. They work in conjunction with existing antibiotics to help break down resistance mechanisms that bacteria have put in place. Drs. Miller and Blackledge worked with the student researchers on how the novel antibiotic adjuvants make beta-lactam antibiotics effective against MRSA. Their goal is to create antibiotic adjuvants that would be used in a clinic eventually.

The research was funded by a major grant from the National Institutes of Health, supporting faculty and students to purchase equipment, reagents and perform research at HPU.

* * * *

Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, along with four undergraduate students and an HPU alumnus, recently published a peer-reviewed paper on their work focused on using NASA’s orbiting TESS spacecraft to discover more than 100 new binary star systems. Their research was published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Binary star systems are pairs of stars that orbit one another due to their mutual gravity, and they can help shed light on studies of stellar evolution, galaxies and cosmology. They are discovered through brightness changes they exhibit as the two stars orbit one another, but this can be an inefficient process using traditional telescopes on the Earth’s surface.

New candidate binary stars in Barlow’s study were selected using a novel method the team previously helped develop that uses statistical information published by the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft. In short, Gaia reported measurements with worse precision for stars that were in binaries compared to stars that were not. Barlow’s team used the TESS spacecraft to monitor these stars intensely for several months through a NASA-funded grant project. Around 95% of the targets they selected ended up being new binary star systems, thereby demonstrating the efficiency of their selection method. The team analyzed nearly four million individual data points from TESS to discover these new star systems.

Using a mathematical technique called Fourier decomposition, they found they can classify different types of binaries efficiently, without inspecting the data manually, but by quantifying subtle differences in the brightness signals unique to each type of system. The team is now exploring the full efficacy of this method and how it might be applied to future astronomical surveys.

Activities

Local children participated in the annual STEM Camp with High Point University students in the Stout School of Education on June 21-25. This year’s theme is “Get Your STEM Career On!” The local children had a full week of science, technology, engineering and math.

More than 100 students from the Point Prep and Leadership Academy created something new each day, ending with a rocket launch.

HPU graduate students from the Stout School of Education designed the activities for the week, including lessons on robotics and engineering design. For HPU education students, leading and teaching students through STEM activities is part of the curriculum before graduating.

All the children were sponsored by the Congdon Family Foundation.

* * * *

More than 30 high school students from the Triad built their leadership skills at the Youth Leadership Academy, which was funded and supported by High Point University. The High Point Police Department partnered with HPU to make this nine-day academy possible for the students.

“It’s giving me a good opportunity to see what situations other people are having to deal with, and how I can help after the leadership program is done,” said Ari Rosenlund, a high school senior. “I think it’s showing me strengths and weaknesses in myself as well. It’s allowing me to help the community and have a different perspective on life.”

The teenagers were selected for competitive spots in the program by HPPD school resource officers. The participants developed their leadership skills while completing service projects and activities at organizations around High Point and across the state. They also learned more about leadership from guest speakers from HPU, the police department and the community.

The program included service projects at Open Door Ministries in High Point, Salvation Army of High Point, Habitat for Humanity and Brookdale Retirement Community. Students also visited High Point City Hall, Hanging Rock State Park, U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, High Point Fire Department and Washington Terrace Park.

* * * *

Nearly 30 High Point University choral students recently returned from their HPU Choir Tour throughout parts of Europe this summer.

HPU’s Marc Foster, director of choral activities, conducted the choirs and professional orchestra for the 252nd birthday celebration concert of Ludwig van Beethoven. HPU students joined an international choir June 15 to perform Beethoven’s works at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, as part of the Beethoven Choral Festival.

The group also traveled and performed in Prague, Czech Republic, as well as in Vienna at the Sunday mass at Karlskirche Church.

The concert concluded with an a cappella work by John Rutter titled “A Ukrainian Prayer” to pay tribute to the Ukrainian refugees.

* * * *

Greensboro Day School fourth graders developed a plan to help displaced families in Ukraine by making and selling stress balls.

During the last few weeks of school, students managed the sales of stress balls and other student-made items. They presented a check for $1,106.46 to the Coalition of Good, a local organization focused on helping displaced Ukrainian families.

Kellin Foundation’s Scott Silknitter and Kelly Graves accepted the check along with supplies and handwritten notes from students to Ukrainian children.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/ukraine-refugee-coalition.

Announcements

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications for the Teen Grantmaking Council for the upcoming school year (2022-2023). Members of the council will learn about philanthropy, create their own grantmaking parameters and then give grants to teen groups who are improving Guilford County.

The application deadline is July 22.

For information, contact Marcus Thomas at mthomas@cfgg.org or 336-790-6611.