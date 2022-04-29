Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University students earned thousands of dollars in startup funds for their businesses on April 13 during HPU’s 12th annual Business Plan Competition. The competition is supported by Truist and the Robert G. and Ellen S. Gutenstein Foundation.

Ivana Korankyi, a Class of 2024 doctor of pharmacy student, won first place and $10,000 for her product, Flasky Labware. The specialized tool collects the medication researchers and drug companies are usually unable to reach on the interior walls of a round-bottom flask. With Flasky Labware, lab researchers and drug companies will save substantial amounts of money by getting a higher yield of medication recovered from these flasks.

During the competition, five finalists competed for startup funds for their businesses by presenting to a panel of business leaders, who served as competition judges. Second place and $8,000 went to Jack Hammond for The Fish Stick. Sean Martin earned third place and $6,000 for his product, Kap Popper. The MJ Bottle team and Your Personal Jeweler were runners up, each earning $3,000.Korankyi plans to use the funds to get her product into laboratories and other related areas where customers may use the cleaning tool. She says that the competition winnings are helping her product move forward.

Students and faculty from UNCG’s Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program participated April 19-20 in the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, where they competed as one of “10 of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country,” at the invitation of jazz legend Wynton Marsalis.

The two-day event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Students took part in workshops, a mentoring session, a Q&A with Wynton Marsalis and a combo showcase, all leading up to the competition.

Seven of the Miles Davis Jazz Studies students received individual awards: Emerson Borg, outstanding trumpet; Julian Kennedy, outstanding vocalist; Chloe White, outstanding soprano saxophone; Jordan Ingram, honorable mention baritone saxophone; Leroy Pridgen IV, honorable mention baritone saxophone; Ian Rood, honorable mention trumpet; and James Wood, honorable mention piano.

The judges selected the Michigan State University College of Music as this year’s winner. Other participating schools were: Brigham Young University; California State University, Fullerton; Indiana University Jacobs School of Music; N.C. Central University; Temple University; University of Kansas; University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music; and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Activities

Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been invited to Bennett College to complete a semester residency. Winfrey-Harris arrived on campus April 24 and will run events, activities and discussions until April 30. Students have the opportunity to sign up for events beforehand or show up to larger gatherings as their schedules allow.

In addition to the role of vice president of people, culture and brand at Central Indiana Community Foundation, Winfrey-Harris is a two-time author and an advocate for Black women and young girls.

Bennett College hosted a virtual session March 30 partnering with Goldman Sachs and its new investment initiative, One Million Black Women Listening, to further the conversation on economic and social mobility for women at the college and in the surrounding Greensboro area.

Goldman Sachs’ initiative will commit $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic support to address the dual disproportionate gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for generations.

The college’s session included special guests Board Chairwoman Kwanza Jones and President Suzanne Walsh of Bennett College, Amal Alibair, Joyce Brayboy and Jessica Taylor of Goldman Sachs and N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson.

UNCG is still tracking the impact from its three-day Science Everywhere virtual event but so far 1,193 people participated, which led to 3,024 page views.

These numbers outpace last year’s event. Community members may still access the free on-demand STEM video library at https://scienceeverywhere.uncg.edu/video-showcase/.

The signature event this year was the inaugural Dr. Steven Nils Ulosevich RISE Speaker Series. The speaker this year was Marcy Towns from Purdue University, an award-winning science pedagogy scholar. “Driving forward learning in the laboratory with digital badges” was her lecture.

High Point University hosted the inaugural Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Summit on April 20 in Congdon Hall. HPU welcomed Lynn Good, chairwoman, president and CEO for Duke Energy, as the keynote speaker.

Students, faculty and staff filled the audience to hear Good speak and to learn more about growing and developing their leadership and life skills. The event included a Q&A and panel discussion, as well as a networking opportunity afterward for students to connect with the Strickland Women’s Leadership Council.

Good addressed the importance of female leadership during her keynote speech and the three characteristics that make a great leader: Curiosity, empowerment and resilience.

Announcements

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum has announced its 2022 summer internship program. This program welcomes undergraduate juniors and seniors and graduate students to apply. All positions are paid; however, housing is not provided.

The application deadline is May 18. Applicants should submit to lwiley@sitinmovement.org:

Resume that details their relevant work and educational experiences and provides contact information for two academic or work references;

Academic transcript (unofficial accepted); and,

A cover letter stating their reasons for seeking the internship and how their efforts/talents might benefit the museum.

AAUW Greensboro annual IT for Girls camp for girls in the fifth through eighth grades is being offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-17 at UNCG. The cost is $200 and registration is at https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.

Schedule:

Monday: Pop Tech, School of Music

Tuesday: Fashion, Consumer Apparel Retail Studies, Bryan School

Wednesday: Animation, School of Art

Thursday: Architecture, College of Arts and Sciences

Friday: Archaeology, College of Arts and Sciences; Visual Arts, Weatherspoon Art Museum.

For information, email aauwgreensboro@gmail.com.

Awards

Greensboro College recently recognized the following local students with academic awards:

Asheboro: Elizabeth S. Hawkins, Clara Dougherty Brown Art Award

Browns Summit: Ethan R. Wilson, Marvin L. Skaggs History Award

Greensboro: Cheyanne N. Cox, Dr. Randy Hunt Exercise and Sport Studies Award; Natalie V. Roskinski, Dr. and Mrs. S. Laws Parks Accounting Award; and Carlyn G. Uhlir, Arnold Van Pelt Biology Award

Oak Ridge: Breanna E. Adamick, Collegian Excellence Award

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Gregory Thorn of Whitsett, at University of Idaho; and Sydney Lash of High Point and Antoinette Scott of McLeansville, both at Queens University of Charlotte.

Scholarships

Forty UNCG students currently receive the Golden LEAF Scholarship. These students and the scholarship program were recognized at a reception in the Alumni House’s Oakley Family Reception Room on April 21.

The Golden LEAF Scholarship has helped more than 6,000 students from rural North Carolina counties attend the state’s colleges and universities since it began more than 20 years ago.

Scholarships are worth up to $14,000 ($3,500 per year for up to four years) for high school seniors and $3,500 per year for up to three years for community college transfer students attending a participating college.

For information, visit https://scholars.goldenleaf.org.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has released the names of the first group of winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

Local scholars include: Michael A. Scutari, Early College at Guilford, National Merit TEGNA Foundation/Madelyn P. Jennings Scholarship, available to the children of TEGNA employees; and Autumn B. Jackson, Northwest Guilford High School, National Merit Truist Scholarship, available to the children of Truist employees.

