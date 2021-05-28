Student Notebook

Announcements
The Guilford County Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting beginning at noon Tuesday, June 1.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider approval of revisions to the traditional academic calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as proposed 2021-2022 academic calendars for the district’s early and middle colleges, academies and extended-year schools; and to consider the adoption of five new policies.
A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
The agenda may be viewed by visiting tinyurl.com/wtu6n6yc.
* * * *
Following the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approval of $300 million in school bond spending, HICAPS, the project management firm selected by Guilford County Schools, is hosting a meeting to discuss the projects, the schedule and information regarding the process.
The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. June 3 at the Greensboro Airport Marriott Conference Center, One Marriott Drive in Greensboro.
The meetings are open to design firms, contractors, subcontractors, vendors and miscellaneous professional services for public school facilities at the following locations: Brooks Global Studies (new school), Hampton-Peeler K-5 Visual and Performing Arts (new school), Peck K-8 Expeditionary Learning (new school), Foust Elementary School (new school), Claxton Elementary School (new school), Kiser Middle School (new school), Southwest Area K-8 with STEM Center (new school), Montessori (renovation at Archer Elementary School), Sternberger Elementary School (design) and Allen Jay Elementary School (design).
A previous meeting was held May 25.
For information, contact Dave Smith at Dave@Hicaps.com or at 336-420-6636.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools will once again be offering free academic summer enrichment camps. Opportunities are available for all grade levels. Camps will be offered virtually and in-person.
The first of the summer enrichment camps begins June 14.
The camps for elementary and middle school students will include an Elementary LEGO Robotics Camp, an Academic All-Star Camp, an AG Explore Camp and more. The camps for high school students include Advanced Placement Online Boot Camps, an IB Ready Camp, an AP Ready for Equal Opportunity Schools and a Summer “Ready for” Math Courses camp.
Find the available camps at www.gcsnc.com/Page/74593.
Transportation will be provided. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools is offering the Summer Arts Institute. Registration for all grade levels is open at www.gcsnc.com/Page/42141.
SAI is a high-energy, fast-paced arts enrichment program. The SAI consists of 12 different camps focusing on various areas of the arts including visual art, theatrt, dance and music. Students may participate in one program relating to their age group.
Local health and safety protocols will be followed. Transportation will be provided for some, but not all, activities.
All camps will operate Monday through Thursday in June and July at GCS school sites and other locations.
There is a fee for most camps.
For information, contact Cindy Helms at helmsc@gcsnc.com.
* * * *
The High Point Public Library will host several virtual events this summer for the Teen Summer Reading Program. Teens (ages 13-18) may register beginning June 7. The links to every event, as well as the summer reading book program, will be on the website at www.highpointpubliclibrary.com and the High Point Public Library Teen Garage Facebook page.
For information, call Megan Bowers at 336-883-3695.
Awards
Bennett College has announced that Marcinia Johnson, a rising senior and political science major, is one of the 2021 OZY and Chevrolet Genius Award winners. Johnson will receive $10,000 and participate in a mentorship program to execute her genius idea to address gentrification in vulnerable communities.
As an OZY Genius Award winner, Johnson wants to move the needle in changing local and state-level policies that displace communities and partner with governmental programs for affordable housing and local churches. Johnson’s plan includes transportation vouchers, helping senior citizens with essential daily supplies, credit counseling workshops and no-credit-check, and affordable housing.
This year, the OZY Genius Award winners are more diverse than ever and represent an intersectional range of interests and backgrounds, including 60% BIPOC (including Indigenous representation), 30% of students representing HBCUs or black-serving institutions, students with different abilities, international students and students on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.
Honors
Randolph Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Theta Rho, recently inducted 52 new members including Toan Lam Tran of High Point and Emily Shae Neudeck of Stokesdale.
Scholarships
The Park Scholarships program at N.C. State has named 40 students to its Class of 2025 — the 26th class of Park Scholars.
Local students include: Sarah Ahmed Ali, daughter of Ahmed Ali and Rasha Arafa of Oak Ridge; and Freddy Kelley, child of Kathy and JW Kelley of Asheboro.
Ali is a senior at the Early College at Guilford and Kelley is a senior at Asheboro High School.
The four-year scholarship is valued at $116,000 for in-state students and $208,000 for out-of-state students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, travel, and personal expenses.
It also offers grants to fund professional and personal enrichment experiences, early course registration and a guaranteed invitation to join the University Scholars Program or University Honors Program.
* * * *
The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has announced the recipients of the Goodnight Scholarship, valued at $21,000 per year for up to four years ($84,000) for traditional students and three years ($63,000) for transfer students. Both cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.
Local recipients include: Harris Khan of the Early College at Guilford and Ellen Benitez of Asheboro High School.
