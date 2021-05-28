Student Notebook

Announcements

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting beginning at noon Tuesday, June 1.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider approval of revisions to the traditional academic calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as proposed 2021-2022 academic calendars for the district’s early and middle colleges, academies and extended-year schools; and to consider the adoption of five new policies.

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.

The agenda may be viewed by visiting tinyurl.com/wtu6n6yc.

* * * *

Following the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approval of $300 million in school bond spending, HICAPS, the project management firm selected by Guilford County Schools, is hosting a meeting to discuss the projects, the schedule and information regarding the process.

The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. June 3 at the Greensboro Airport Marriott Conference Center, One Marriott Drive in Greensboro.