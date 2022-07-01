Student Notebook

Achievers
The following local rising high school seniors were recognized for recently completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program: Owen Baldwin, Southeast Guilford High; Chase Whitaker, Providence Grove; and Andrew Horne, Madison Dalton McMichael High.
The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities - N.C. A&T and N.C. State.
