Student Notebook

Achievers

Competitors from GTCC claimed a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal in the recent National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.

GTCC had a total of 10 students place in the top 10 in the national competition.

Darla Smith and Jennifer Montalvo combined to capture first place in the EMT team event, while Rose Chafee finished second in the first aid/CPR competition and Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda earned a second-place finish in the residential and commercial appliance technology.

Kara Camp captured a bronze medal for GTCC, finishing third in dental assisting.

Skills USA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Through its local, state and national competitions, students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.

Following is a list of GTCC’s top finishers in the SkillsUSA national competition:

First-place finishers: Darla Smith, EMT; Jennifer Montalvo, EMT

Second-place finishers: Rose Chafee, first aid/CPR; Jesus Gonzalez-Pineda, major appliance repair

Third-place finisher: Karen Camp, dental assisting

Fifth-place finisher: Lauren Lewis, collision damage appraisal

Sixth-place finishers: Xavier Hill, criminal justice; Garrett Chauncee, culinary arts

Seventh-place finisher: Madison Gore, restaurant services

Ninth-place finisher: Mary Medlin, HVACR

10th-place finisher: Elizabeth Silva-Colon, commercial baking

Activities

High Point University Senior Reyna Alston, part of HPU’s Strickland’s Leading and Inspiring Female Trailblazers Fellowship, attended the 13-day 2022 Spoleto Festival in Charleston, S.C. While there, she networked with professional musicians, conductors and cast members as part of different musical performances. Alston also attended the world premiere of “Omar,” an opera conducted by John Kennedy, watched the opera “La Boheme,” and participated in private rehearsals where she was able to observe the conductors.

Deborah Kennedy Kennard, Alston’s mentor through the LIFT Fellowship program, is on the Spoleto Festival board and invited Alston to attend this opportunity. Rhonda Butler is the inaugural director of HPU’s Strickland Women’s LIFT Fellowship program and connected Alston to Kennard.

Alston plans to apply for a Fulbright scholarship this fall to study at the Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary, upon graduating in May 2023.

Announcements

Jay Mack Designs is presenting its inaugural Back to School Community Bash at noon Aug. 27 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The event seeks to serve as a way for individuals and businesses to give back to the community. Guilford County has a 62.92% student poverty rate.

Jay Mack Designs will provide more than 300 free book bags filled with school supplies to elementary and middle school students attending the event.

There will be licensed barbers on-site providing free haircuts, vendors and food trucks. There will be face painting, raffles, games, food, a live DJ and more. The wholesale promotional merchandising company is expecting more than 300 attendees, 20 businesses and a variety of media outlets to be present.

Jay Mack Designs is focused on helping entrepreneurs, small businesses and groups with branding and marketing and is certified as a Historically Underutilized Business by the North Carolina Department of Administration and as a Small Business Enterprise and Minority Business Enterprise by the City of Greensboro.

For questions, information, contact Mack Pearsall, president of Jay Mack Designs at 336-579-4647 or info@jaymackdesigns.com.

Gifts

Christine B. and David E. (Hon.) Cottrell recently made a $2 million gift to High Point University to establish the Cottrell Hall and Amphitheater Preservation Endowment. This endowment will support the operations and preservation of Cottrell Hall and Amphitheater in perpetuity.

Cottrell Hall opened in 2015 as one of the first LEED-certified buildings at HPU. This building is home to the Flanagan Center for Student Success as well as the Study Abroad program, the Career and Professional Development Center, Internship Services, Undergraduate Research and Creative Works, the Student Success Program and the Entrepreneurship Center.

David and Christy are the founders of RetailData, an international retail pricing research firm.

As the parents of HPU alumna, Leah Cottrell Rose ’17, the Cottrells have remained active in the university community as advocates of HPU’s mission and values.

Grants

Nearly 12,000 students across North Carolina will benefit from $1.6 million in grants for robotics programs approved this month by the State Board of Education. In all, 18 school districts and one charter school statewide will share in the funding to support after-school programs aimed at developing student interest and proficiency in science and math through competitive robotics.

Guilford County Schools will receive $204,690.

The approved grants, recommended by a review team within the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, were selected from a total of 65 applications across the state and representing $6 million in requests – nearly four times the money available for the programs. The General Assembly included the $1.6 million, allocated from federal COVID-relief funding, in the state’s biennial budget approved last year.

The size of individual grants ranges from $24,600 to $316,950, depending on numbers of students to be served and other factors like geographic distribution, and how the program would support students disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Grant funds may be used for several different purposes, including establishing a relationship with a robotics partner, purchasing robotics kits, costs associated with supporting a robotics team and paying stipends for coaches.

Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on July 11 more than 1,200 additional winners—including Alexandra C. White of Greensboro—of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These merit scholar designees join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

White, a Page High School graduate, received the National Merit Calvin University Scholarship.