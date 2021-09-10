Student Notebook

Honors

Two UNCG students have been invited to participate in the Japanese government’s Kakehashi Project, an exchange program intended to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the people of Japan, the U.S. and Canada.

Chloé Neunsinger and Samantha Sherwood were selected based on their superior performances in the Greensboro Japanese Speech Contest, which is organized each spring by Yosei Sugawara, a UNCG professor of Japanese and Asian Studies.

As participants, both students will receive an all-expense-paid, 10-day guided tour of Japan over the 2021 winter break. They have already participated in the project’s virtual exchange program over summer 2021.

Scholarships

The family of the late Robin Remsburg, who served as the dean of the UNCG School of Nursing from 2013 until her passing in December 2020, has established a scholarship in her name with a gift of $50,000 to the university.