Student Notebook

Activities
Members of The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point ended the 2021 STEAM Summer Camp program with a musical showcase for their family and friends.
Throughout the summer, Captain Lars and Ingrid Ljungholm, along with Corps Helpers and club staff, helped plan, choreograph and execute an inspirational and spiritual program.
In February 2021, The Salvation Army of High Point launched a new music program, holding music lessons once per week teaching students brass, guitar or timbrel (rhythm), along with singing lessons and music theory. This program continued into the summer, allowing students to expand their knowledge and skills, especially in choral singing performance as they prepared and practiced for their summer finale.
A video of the performance is available at www.tsabgchp.org.
Announcements
As many college students kick off their fall semester, Facebook is expanding its new Facebook Campus platform — a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates — to 140 additional schools in the U.S., including UNCG. The expansion also includes N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, East Carolina, UNC-Wilmington and Appalachian State.
With this feature, students can create campus-specific profiles, different from their Facebook profile, where they can share their graduation year, major, where they are from and more to help find people with common interests at their school, create study groups and plan events.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/ft8fj8hh.
* * * *
Dollar General has announced that its store at 7105 U.S. 158 in Stokesdale is open.
To commemorate the opening of this new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.
The Stokesdale location opens the opportunity to schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
* * * *
The High Point Youth Council is open to students in eighth through 12th grades and meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of every month through May.
Participants gain leadership skills as they take part in a variety of educational, social, recreational and service learning projects throughout the school year.
There is a $15 membership fee; contact the council advisers at hpyouthcouncil@highpointnc.gov for information about joining.
* * * *
The Keep High Point Beautiful board is accepting applications through Sept. 22 from motivated high school students to join the Keep High Point Beautiful Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 school year.
Participation in the council includes attending bi-monthly Keep High Point Beautiful board meetings (currently virtual); attending and assisting with annual litter cleanup events; educational booths and programs; providing ideas and insight for new and existing programming and events; helping with outreach to peer groups; assisting with litter indexing, the system through which the city measures the severity of litter on its roadways; among other programs.
To access an application, visit www.highpointnc.gov/KHPByouthcouncil.
For information, call 336-883-3520.
Awards
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced that Western Guilford High School has been chosen as the 2021 Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement recipient. Greg Newlin is the principal.
The Humphrey Scholarship Fund came about as a partnership between the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation to honor the memory and contributions of Hubert B. Humphrey Jr., a Guilford County citizen.
Humphrey was a leader, public servant and philanthropist as demonstrated by being named one of the Best Lawyers in America; having served in both the N.C. House and Senate; was a member and chair of both the board of trustees at Wake Forest University and UNCG; and served as a trustee of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation for more than 20 years.
Honors
Two UNCG students have been invited to participate in the Japanese government’s Kakehashi Project, an exchange program intended to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the people of Japan, the U.S. and Canada.
Chloé Neunsinger and Samantha Sherwood were selected based on their superior performances in the Greensboro Japanese Speech Contest, which is organized each spring by Yosei Sugawara, a UNCG professor of Japanese and Asian Studies.
As participants, both students will receive an all-expense-paid, 10-day guided tour of Japan over the 2021 winter break. They have already participated in the project’s virtual exchange program over summer 2021.
Scholarships
The family of the late Robin Remsburg, who served as the dean of the UNCG School of Nursing from 2013 until her passing in December 2020, has established a scholarship in her name with a gift of $50,000 to the university.
The Dr. Robin E. Remsburg Endowed Scholarship will honor her legacy and provide financial support for senior nursing students who exemplify the School of Nursing’s operating principles known as GRIT and have the potential to promote the nursing profession further. GRIT, which stands for Good intentions and will, Respect, Inspire and Teamwork, were developed with Remsburg’s assistance. Her parents, Bill and Shirley Remsburg, sister Mignon White, and brother Terryle Remsburg provided the gift to establish her scholarship.
* * * *
The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools has named Arrianna Delgado the recipient of the 2021 Eberhart Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded in honor of John A. Eberhart, the last superintendent of the Greensboro City School system.
Delgado graduated from Southeast Guilford High School and now attends UNC-Wilmington.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.