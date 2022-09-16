Student Notebook

Achievers

Faith Griffin, an entrepreneurship major in High Point University’s Phillips School of Business, won first place at the 53 Ideas Pitch Day Competition in North Carolina. Griffin took home $10,000 for her product, The Shaving Step, which she won second place for during HPU’s 2021 Business Plan Competition.

Griffin, a senior entrepreneurship major, designed The Shaving Step as an innovative step stool to make it easier and safer for women to shave in the shower.

To win the competition, she went through three rounds of judging, which included a 53-second video pitch. Afterward, 53 people were chosen to pitch their product via Zoom to the judges, and the top 10 were selected. The 10 finalists pitched their product live and were critiqued on their business model, budget and break-even point, customer validation, and their presentation.

Announcements

UNCG School of Music will present its 15th annual performance of Collage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.

Collage features an “incredible range of performers presenting one riveting work after another.”

For information, visit https://vpa.uncg.edu/all-events.

The Keep High Point Beautiful board is accepting applications through Sept. 28 from motivated high school students to join the Keep High Point Beautiful Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-2023 school year.

Participation in the council includes attending bi-monthly Keep High Point Beautiful board meetings, attending and assisting with annual litter cleanup events, educational booths and programs, providing ideas and insight for new and existing programming and events, helping with outreach to peer groups, and assisting with litter indexing, the system through which the city measures the severity of litter on its roadways, among other programs.

Youth Advisory Council participants will also have the opportunity to apply for the National Keep America Beautiful Youth Advisory Council.

To apply, visit www.highpointnc.gov/KHPByouthcouncil.

For information, contact Beautification Supervisor Rebecca Coplin at 336-883-3520 or rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.

Awards

A partnership between students in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy and the North Carolina Department of Insurance has been honored with the State Transformation in Action Recognition award for the geriatric patient management course.

The Council of State Governments Southern Office recently presented HPU and the NCDOI with the award at the Southern Legislative Conference in Oklahoma. The conference recognized the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program elective course that HPU offers to pharmacy students to provide them with knowledge about insurance and real-world experience with Medicare beneficiaries.

“This class provides PharmD students the opportunity to impact the Medicare population, one of the largest and growing demographics we serve as pharmacists,” says Dr. Julie Cooper, associate professor of clinical sciences. “Skills gained in this course help individuals navigate Medicare and are one of many ways HPU pharmacy graduates are becoming trusted and valued members of the health care team.”

Since 2018, 86 HPU students have gone through the program and helped more than 250 patients.

STAR recognizes creative, impactful, transferable and effective state government solutions. Each year, one exceptional program is selected by a panel of experienced policy professionals as models of innovation and effectiveness in state government in the Southern region.

Scholarships

High Point University junior Anastasia Avlonitis, an interior design student from Westchester County, N.Y., was awarded a scholarship from the WithIt Scholarship Foundation, which recognizes young women pursuing careers in the home and furnishings industry, as well as in continuing education. The national scholarship assists with college tuition costs and the opportunity to network with women in their industry at WithIt’s professional conference.

Through the scholarship, Avlonitis will have access to several in-person and virtual conferences and networking events, as well as mentorship opportunities within her discipline.

The Obama Foundation and Airbnb announced that Greensboro local Kelis Johnson, a student at N.C. State, was selected as part of the inaugural cohort of Voyager Scholarship recipients, 100 rising college juniors who plan to pursue a career in public service.

Funded by a $100 million personal contribution from Brian Chesky to the Obama Foundation, the Voyager Scholarship is a two-year program for students in their junior and senior years of college from across the United States who are committed to pursuing careers that serve the public and their communities. Voyagers will receive:

Up to $50,000 in financial aid: Students will receive up to $25,000 per year in financial aid for their junior and senior years of college.

Summer Voyage: Students will receive a $10,000 stipend and free Airbnb housing to pursue a summer work-travel experience between their junior and senior year of college.

10-year travel stipend: After graduation, Airbnb will provide the students with a $2,000 travel credit every year for 10 years, totaling $20,000.

Fall Convening: Students will be invited to a fall convening to help define their public service voyage. At this year’s gathering they will meet with former President Obama and Brian Chesky to discuss the role of empathy and understanding in leadership and public service.

Network of leaders: Throughout the program, students will be invited to an ongoing speaker series, giving them access to a network of leaders.

Johnson studies Africana studies and public health.

“I plan to focus on disease and nutrition issues as it relates to community health within public service. I want to heal communities and solve public health issues for future generations,” said Kelis.

For information, visit obama.org/voyager-scholarship.