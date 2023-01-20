Student Notebook

Achievers

Four high school students at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, including Justin Cho, a high school junior from Colfax, have placed in various categories of the 2023 YoungArts National Competition, which honors the nation’s most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts.

Applicants are recognized in three categories, including merit, honorable mentions and finalists. Prizes include monetary awards, which range from $100 to $10,000, the opportunity to participate in national YoungArts week and to be considered for nominations to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Cho won an honorable mention in the film category for narrative work. He studies guitar under alumnus and faculty member Luke Payne.

* * * *

N.C. Congresswoman Kathy Manning has announced the 2022 Sixth Congressional District nominees to the United States Service Academies, including the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Congresswoman Manning nominated 20 students from North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District to the United States Service Academies.

The following sixth district students have been nominated to the U.S. Service Academies:

United States Air Force Academy: Ashley Baklarz, Northwest Guilford High; Joseph Lopina, Ronald Reagan High; Hunter Bisbee, Grimsley High; and Hannah Wachendorfer, Northern Guilford High

United States Military Academy: Agnes Cruz and Keegan Trahan, Northwest Guilford High; Donavan Allen, West Forsyth High; Caleb Good, North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics; and Roman Garofola, Northern Guilford High

United States Naval Academy: Hannah Byon, Sheldon Ulmer, Ashley Baklarz, Northwest Guilford High; Kate Walls, R. J. Reynolds High; Carter Scavo, Westchester Country Day School/UNCG; Caleb Good, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics; Walker Myers, Grimsley High; Logan Hayes, Greensboro Day School; Christopher Alexander McCalop, Southeast Guilford High/Naval Academy Prep School; and Mason Newman, Mount Tabor High

United States Merchant Marine Academy: Roman Garofola, Northern Guilford High

* * * *

Intelligent.com and Niche have included Randolph Community College in their lists of the Best Community Colleges in North Carolina in 2023.

Intelligent.com’s research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format. RCC was awarded Widest Program Selection on the final list. Intelligent.com implemented a methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from zero to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school in terms of tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students. RCC earned an Intelligent Score of 97.65.

RCC was ninth on the list of top 25 schools for Niche, whose rankings are based on analysis of academic, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.

Activities

High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”

Students served the community through nearly 20 projects to revitalize local organizations, clean areas in the city of High Point, pack thousands of seeds for the community, pack care kits for veterans and more. HPU students in the departments of nursing, pharmacy and physical therapy also provided free public health screenings for the community at the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic.

In addition to students, faculty and staff also participated in the service events. Jennifer Wagoner, communications specialist for the Center for Community Engagement on campus, brought her three children along to participate in a winter care kit packing event for those experiencing homelessness.

In addition to the service projects, HPU hosted multiple educational workshops, speakers and films highlighting King’s life and legacy.

Announcements

Canterbury School will host a “Cookies and Cocoa” preschool to fourth grade family open house from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 in Fry Hall on school campus, 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro. This free event will provide children and their families with a chance to visit the campus and speak directly to teachers and current students.

For information, contact Admissions Director Caroline Walker at walkerca@canterburygso.org or visit www.canterburygso.org.

* * * *

Guilford Education Alliance’s Education Summit 2023 is set for 7:30 a.m. April 20 at First Baptist Church in Greensboro.

Last year, more than 500 people gathered to take a look back at learning during the pandemic, get updates about school construction and celebrate community members who creatively support students, educators and schools. Participants were inspired by musical performances and the beat of Grimsley’s Blue Steel drum line.

For information, email gea@geanc.org.

* * * *

Beyond Sports NC, a Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinics for underfunded public schools, will be working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County, but this will be the company’s first foray into Forsyth County.

Beyond Sports donates recess bags to schools in need of sports equipment such as basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and dodge balls. The company also operates sports clinics to help promote physical activity. Beyond Sports NC has also provided benches and improvements to athletic fields.

For information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.

* * * *

High Point University is offering a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances this spring.

Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting the community events newsletter at https://engage.highpoint.edu/community-events-newsletter. More information and the complete list of community events can be found at www.highpoint.edu/live/.

* * * *

Noah Coleman, a senior at Southwest Guilford High School, has put his new streetwear collection, H3rdcore, to be sold on Kickstarter in order to raise funding to get products made and shipped around the world.

Streetwear designs are hot in the market and Coleman has developed a line of T-shirts, bags and jewelry for this market while he is in high school.

To learn more about his campaign, visit http://kck.st/3IIr6Jb.

Awards

Students representing Community Theatre of Greensboro in Greensboro won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award and High Point Community Theatre in High Point won a Freddie G Excellence in Music award and earned other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta. The weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs happened Jan. 13-15 at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.

Community Theatre of Greensboro students Isabella Gore and Lilly Newcomb and High Point Community Theatre students Martha Bowers and Jordan Williams were named to the festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.

At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.

Community Theatre of Greensboro presented Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” to Broadway actor Jacob Brent (“Cats,” Broadway) who is the University of the Arts Musical Theatre program director; director and choreographer Kikau Alvaro (UArts); and Retired Alliance Artistic Director of Theatre for Youth and Families, Rosemary Newcott.

High Point Community Theatre presented “Godspell Jr.” to actor Brion Watson (“Hamilton,” national tour, “Wicked,” national tour); Nina Meehan, Bay Area Children’s Theatre founding CEO; and Peter Avery, director of Theater for the New York City Department of Education.

The 2023 JTF Atlanta was a weekend of singing, dancing, acting and learning. There were 125 groups from 28 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia, participating in the festival.

Scholarships

The application deadline for the Kellin Foundation’s Amanda Ireland Ward Scholarship is Feb. 17.

The $1,000 scholarship is open to Guilford County graduating seniors who exude a spirit of service to others, a value in caring for and connecting with all people and leadership inside and outside the classroom as illustrated through a written essay, demonstrated academic achievements, and mentor, teacher and/or coach recommendations.

To apply, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/amanda-ireland-ward-scholarship.

* * * *

The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties. Applications are due March 1.

The awards are valued at $14,000 ($3,500 per year for up to four years) for North Carolina high school students attending a participating North Carolina college or university. North Carolina community college transfer students can receive $3,500 per year for up to three years.

To be eligible, students must be a graduating North Carolina high school senior or a currently enrolled North Carolina community college transfer student, enrolling full-time in the fall at a participating North Carolina public or private college or university. Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including an intent to return to a rural North Carolina county after graduation.

For information, visit https://scholars.goldenleaf.org/.