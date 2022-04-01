Student Notebook

Activities

Westchester Country Day School students collected thousands of dollars in loose change during the school’s Change for Change coin drive.

Change for Change is an annual project that inspires students in grades pre-K through 12th grades to collect loose change for the purpose of making a positive impact within service-minded organizations. Students collected and counted change throughout the past month, and the total was announced during an assembly March 22.

Westchester students collected more than 4,000 quarters, 4,500 dimes, 2,800 nickels and 10,000 pennies along with many dollar bills for a total of $4,720.50 raised. The school rounded up to commit $4,800, making this a record total for the Change for Change project.

The organizations receiving this year’s donations, selected by students, are: the Epilepsy Alliance, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Best Friends Animal Society, and Ocean Conservancy. Representatives from the organizations attended the assembly or shared video messages to accept the donations and share gratitude with the students.

The project began in February when students researched causes and wrote nominations on behalf of the organizations they wanted to support. Eight groups of students were selected to speak on behalf of their nomination, and a school-wide vote determined four finalists to receive the proceeds. Throughout the month as change was collected, students competed to see which grade levels could bring in the most change.

Change for Change is an annual project of Westchester’s C.A.R.E.S. Crews program, which pairs younger and older students together multiple times a year on projects that show compassion, awareness, responsibility, empathy and service to others. The project raises awareness for organizations doing important work in the local community and throughout the world and provides a practical connection between service and critical skills in public speaking, math, social studies, and language arts while encouraging students from different grade levels to work together.

Bob Ryan, a Boston Globe sports columnist and High Point University’s Sports Reporter in Residence, coached and worked with several groups of students in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication on March 24.

HPU student Danny Shay, a junior sports media major from Long Island, N.Y., interviewed Ryan on the university’s Access to Innovators Podcast. Ryan also taught an advanced sports reporting class and participated in a sports commentary discussion with two students during a live student-run newscast.

Shay has worked with Ryan several times during Ryan’s visits to HPU. Last fall, Shay gave Ryan a tour of the newly opened Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, the new home for the HPU men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Ryan has been writing for the Boston Globe since 1968, covering all the Boston sport teams. Ryan’s work still appears in the Globe semi-regularly.

Announcements

In the final show of the 2021-2022 Greensboro College theater season, the school’s theater department will be present “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” based on the Pedro Almodovar film of the same name, at 7:30 p.m. April 7-9 at the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in the college’s Odell Building.

For information, call 336-217-7220 or email tickets@greensboro.edu.

Grants

The Truliant Foundation has announced the 11 recipients of its annual Financial Education Grants for public schools in its member-owner communities for individual programs aimed at improving financial literacy. The foundation is distributing $42,360 to this year’s winners. The foundation has also determined to continue the program past its intended five-year mark.

The grants have provided more than $250,000 to school programs. They are intended to strengthen financial literacy in sixth through 12th grades by supplying up to $5,000 in financial education grants to public school teachers so they can incorporate financial education into their curriculums. Triad recipients of this year’s Grant Program includes:

Randolph County

Southwestern Randolph High School, $300: Will support a digital-learning program that embeds questions into videos that are about economics and personal finance.

Guilford County

Northwest Guilford Middle School, $5,000: Will support the Career and Technical Education department’s idea for a student-run store that uses computers to allow more students to participate in the operation and marketing of a small business.

The Academy at Smith High School, $5,000: Will support a model pharmacy within the school so pharmacists can come to the school and assist students with receiving their credential training.

The Academy at Smith High School, $4,850: Will support a real-world, online learning platform for students who are working to complete their health care certifications.

Guilford County Social Studies, $5,000: Will be used to support teachers who are working with experts to develop standard-aligned lessons for the new Economics and Personal Finance curriculum.

Northwest Guilford High School, $2,500: Will support a student store that has been created and is operated by accounting students. They will forecast operating costs and staff the business.

Western Guilford High School, $4,750: Will support a model business curriculum and student competitions for Drone Technology and Transportation Logistics students in the “Western Drones R Us” program.

Honors

Alayna Patel of High Point was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Patel was initiated at the University of Tampa.

