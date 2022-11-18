Student Notebook

Achievers
Nathaniel Yarborough from High Point is a member of the Emerson College men’s soccer team, which advanced to its first New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference championship game.
The Emerson College men’s soccer team completed the 2022 campaign as its most successful season, finishing with an overall record of 10-3-6 and a NEWMAC record of 4-2-1. The Lions lost to Babson College in the NEWMAC Championship game.
Yarborough is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2023.
* * * *
Sydney Brett, a senior at High Point University, was crowned the International United Miss South New York on Sept. 25 and will represent New York at the international pageant in July 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Brett was born and raised in Long Island, N.Y.
People are also reading…
Brett is the founder of the nonprofit Stronger Than You Think, which she launched in 2017 as a result of being a victim of both physical and verbal bullying, in elementary school. For information, visit https://strongerthanyouthink.us.
Also, visit www.internationalunitedmiss.com.
Scholarships
Ten first-year students at Appalachian State University have been awarded scholarships through AppState’s Diversity Scholars Program for the 2022–23 academic year.
Now in its 14th year, the merit-based scholarship covers full instate tuition and fees for up to four years and includes leadership workshops, service-learning, international experiences and mentorship opportunities.
The 2022–23 Diversity Scholarship recipients include Leah Kaifan Bailey, a Grimsley High School graduate, and Jocelyne Lemus, an Asheboro High School graduate.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.