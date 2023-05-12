Achievers

Two teachers who share inspiration and creativity with their students each day earned exposure for their personal artwork from a broader audience during High Point Market.

Westchester Country Day School teachers Victoria Bailess and Ellen McEnaney were featured artists in showrooms at the spring home furnishings trade show. Bailess, who teaches art to sixth through 12th grades, displayed her Greek-inspired paintings at Splashworks, while McEnaney, a first-grade teacher, showed off her resin floral arrangements at Verellen. Both showrooms have connections to Westchester families.

Bailess’ art is a collection of watercolor paintings in which she has interpreted symbols, architecture and landscapes of her Greek heritage. Her original paintings were digitized and reproduced by Splashworks on fabric canvases in various framed sizes.

McEnaney describes her E Blooms as “handcrafted art straight from the garden.” She collects flowers and natural materials from her own yard and suspends them in resin.

U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning announced the winners of the 2023 North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District Art Competition during a congratulatory reception. High school students from across the district submitted art pieces to be judged by a panel of local artists.

This year’s reception was held at the Greensboro Cultural Center in the African American Atelier.

Winners included: First place, Vivien Kortte, Penn Griffin School for the Arts; second place, Gloria Eban, Weaver Academy; and third place, Jenna Coggin, Dalton McMichael High School.

Honorable mentions: Vasyl Budusky, Penn Griffin School for the Arts; and Morgan Ballou, Rockingham County High School.

Awards

High Point University student Caroline Rivera was named the 2023 American Kinesiology Association’s National Undergraduate Scholar.

Rivera was selected from 57 nominations of AKA undergraduate scholars nationwide as the undergraduate student with the most distinguished academic and leadership record, said Dan Tarara, associate professor and chairman of the department of exercise science. As the national award winner, she received an AKA medal, a national certificate of recognition, $100 gift card and will be recognized in an upcoming issue of Kinesiology Today.

The annual AKA Scholar Awards recognize and promote academic excellence to further the professional competence and dedication of academically accomplished students, as well as promote kinesiology and related fields.

Scholarships

UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 young leaders from across the United States to be members of the 14th class of the university’s most prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNC-Charlotte in the fall 2023 semester.

Local students include: Jadyn Becoats, Page High School; Nubia Terry, Asheboro High School; and RJ (Ronell) Wright, High Point, GTCC Middle College High School.

The university’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each student from other states. It covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Local students included: Jack A. Fresina, Grimsley High; Claire A. McDowell and Payton E. Wagner, Greensboro Day School; Jason A. Creech, Southern Guilford High; Julia Bray Davis, North Carolina Leadership Academy in Kernersville; Kylie N. Belter, Dalton L. McMichael High; and John A. Griffin, Northern Guilford High.