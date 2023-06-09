Achievers

High Point University’s Stout School of Education is celebrating top scores on national exams. The Class of 2023 from the Bachelor of Arts teacher licensure programs and the Master of Arts in Teaching programs received a 100% pass rate on the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment. Their success surpasses the national pass rate at 72%.

To become licensed in North Carolina, all teachers must pass the edTPA, which was developed by Stanford University and is the gold standard for measuring the performance of teacher candidates. This rigorous, performance-based portfolio assessment calls on candidates to showcase their planning, instruction and assessment of K-12 student learning during their final teaching practicum.

Awards

Marc Ashley Foster, professor of music, chair of High Point University’s department of music and director of choral activities, recently received the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award. The award is named for Meredith Clark Slane, a friend to the university, and has been presented annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.

Gifts

Tom and Dina Archipley have gifted more than $1 million to High Point University to establish the Archipley Family Theatre Endowment Fund that will enhance the theatre department and the Charcoal Pony Improv Group. The contributions also will support the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Archipley is the former president and CEO of Centurion Medical Products, which was sold in 2017. Subsequently, he co-founded Blink Device Company, where he currently serves as chairman.

Their son, Zachary Archipley, Class of ’23, received his Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre performance from HPU. Over the course of Zach’s time here, he has performed in and worked on multiple shows. He served as president of Charcoal Pony, where he was a member for four years.

Scholarships

Asheboro High School senior Thalya Letterlough was awarded the new Cone Health scholarship through the Asheboro City Schools Education Foundation. The scholarship was presented at the Senior Scholarship Awards Night at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Asheboro High School.

Letterlough is the current student body president at AHS and plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill. The scholarship was just introduced this year and is only awarded to a student who meets specific criteria set.

After finalizing details to construct a new building for the Cone Health Cancer Center at Asheboro, Cone Health donated $150,000 to the Asheboro City Schools Education Foundation to establish a scholarship in their name. This new building will house all Cone Health Cancer services and resources for Randolph County.

Starting this year, every year, a senior at AHS will be picked to receive the $2,000 Cone Health Scholarship for the school they choose to attend. The student picked to receive the scholarship must meet the criteria of being someone who serves the community, participates in an extracurricular activity, has good moral character and has been accepted to a two-year or four-year school.

Letterlough also participates in the Health Science Academy and is a part of the mathematics honor society, Mu Alpha Theta. She has also volunteered at Asheboro’s local hospital, Randolph Health, for the past two summers.

She states, “I want to be able to make my future patients feel loved, cared and valued as my pediatricians made me feel.”