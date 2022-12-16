Student Notebook

Achievers

Belmont University’s School of Music Professor Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, “Requiem for Colour,” at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

Music performance major Grace Homer of Greensboro performed in Belmont’s Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont’s Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening’s dynamic display of storytelling.

* * * *

High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn in High Point.

J.H. Adams Inn selected designs from two HPU student teams as part of a community partnership to provide students with real-world experience of working with a client and following a budget. Each team designed one of two rooms being renovated, said Bethany Whitt O’Dell, guest services manager at the J.H. Adams Inn.

Modern Luxe was the winning design created by Morgan Botwinick, Davis Price and Luca Reich, who are students of Jane Nichols, chairwoman of the David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design’s interior design, furnishings and fashion merchandising department and an associate professor of interior design. Mark Hampton was the winning design created by Kaylin LaFleche, Sarah Fernandez Bravo and Hailey Morris, who are students of Gary Inman, HPU’s Designer in Residence and assistant professor of interior design.

Honorable mentions were awarded to designs created by students Gabrielle Lozon and Hannah Robertson and Kari Lambert, Samantha Purdon and Meghan West.

Organizations seeking to partner with HPU interior design or merchandising students should contact Nichols at highpointdesigninstitute@gmail.com or jnichols@highpoint.edu.

Activities

High Point University’s board of stewards have raised more than $10,000 to buy gifts for 100 children through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Together, the students bought toys, clothes and necessities for children in the High Point community to receive on Christmas. The Salvation Army provides Christmas gifts to more than 500 children during the holidays, and HPU students contribute to the Angel Tree Program every year.

The board of stewards raised the funds through fall chapel offerings, as well as contributions from departments and organizations across campus like the Student Government Association, Kappa Alpha fraternity and the recreation department.

Children ranging from newborn to 12 years old will receive the gifts and extra toys bought by students.

Announcements

AspireTV, a network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, is premiering the limited series “6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience” at 8 p.m. Jan. 14. Two episodes will debut each week for three weeks.

The series is a tribute to the culture of Black Marching Bands — The Halftime Show. Focused on one HBCU band per episode, viewers will get an insider look at the band through the eyes of the students, their thoughts on why they chose an HBCU and the excitement of being selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands.

The season will highlight bands from six Historically Black Colleges & Universities, including Norfolk State University, Tennessee State University, N.C. A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, Alabama State University and South Carolina State University. These six schools are the bands that will be competing at the 18th HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands legacy showcase Feb. 4 in Atlanta.

AspireTV will capture footage from the showcase to air as an additional episode later in the year.

The series is produced by Go Media Productions with Wayne Overstreet and Len Gibson serving as executive producers.

* * * *

More than 100 community members went back to school as part of Guilford Education Alliance’s annual Principal for a Day program on Dec. 7. For the first time, participants also shadowed a school custodian, bus driver, cafeteria manager and even GCS Superintendent Whitney Oakley. A video that shares a look at the day is at tinyurl.com/4jzfwas2.

Matt Thiel of Signature Wealth Solutions was among the community members who participated and highlighted his visit with bus driver Nancy Gibson who drives bus 902. Thiel appreciated Gibson’s obvious love for her job. “It lifts her up each day to see her kids, to interact with them and to put smiles on their faces. That puts a smile on her face too. She greets each child by name at every stop.”

* * * *

TMSA Public Charter Schools are accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year through Feb. 13. The schools are located in Apex, Cary, Charlotte and Greensboro.

The general lottery (and weighted lotteries for some TMSA schools) will be held on Feb. 16.

All North Carolina resident students are welcome to apply. No tests, interviews, essays or auditions are required.

To apply, visit www.tmsapcs.org/admissions.

Honors

The following local UNCG students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Morgan Cloutier and Kinley Darnell, both of Eden, and Jonathan Cron of Kernersville.

Scholarships

Julia Myhre of Greensboro received a scholarship from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, a top-five ranked program at the University of Utah, for 2022-23. In total, the institute awarded $394,500 in scholarships to 125 students for the 2022-23 academic year as of today. The scholarships come with the opportunity to gain leadership skills and experience while managing many activities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

All incoming and current students at the University of Utah are welcome to apply for scholarships from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute. The priority application deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year is Jan. 9. Students who miss the priority deadline can apply at any time, and applications will be considered when opportunities are available.

For information, visit lassonde.utah.edu/leadership.