Student Notebook

Achievers

Sixteen students, including Cole Sain of Kernersville, graduated from Appalachian State University’s Appalachian Police Academy — a component of the Appalachian Police Officer Development Program — Aug. 27 in Rosen Concert Hall, representing the program’s fifth class.

In total, 96 recruits have graduated from the academy since 2018, completing North Carolina’s Basic Law Enforcement Training.

Academy recruits complete more than 700 training hours, exceeding the BLET standard of 38 blocks of instruction and 670 hours of training.

Recruits must also pass the 300-question state exam to become certified police officers in North Carolina before they become sworn, at which time they may begin working part time in the Appalachian State University Police Department. Graduates continue working part time in their APD positions as they complete their degrees at App State.

Sain is a junior criminal justice major.

Activities

High Point University interior design students gained experience and helped enhance the theme for Culp’s 50th anniversary event in the fabric manufacturer’s Congdon Yards showroom on Oct. 21.

Culp President and CEO Iv Culp welcomed community members and announced two winning teams of HPU interior design students who recently participated in a community partnership to use Culp products in a redesign of two guest rooms at the J.H. Adams Inn in High Point.

Culp recognized the designs of Gabrielle Lozon and Hannah Robertson, a team of junior interior design majors from Jane Nichols’ class, and of Anna Hankins, Jade Harloff and Lizzy Brown, a team of junior interior design majors from a class taught by Gary Inman, HPU’s designer in residence and assistant professor of the practice of interior design.

Judges were Christi Spangle, co-founder and partner in Barbour Spangle Design, and Sergio Barrios, senior vice president of merchandising and product development of Kuka Home North American.

Interior design students were tasked with representing the company’s five decades of being in the industry, said Katy Brandt, whose students curated an Instagram wall in HPU’s Planes and Patterns studio to demonstrate Culp’s history.

Designs from past decades also were depicted in suspended lighting fixtures, designed by the HPU visual merchandising students of Cathy Nowicki, assistant professor of home furnishings and interior design.

Students at local elementary schools received new books from High Point University freshmen, who collected more than 1,000 copies of their favorite books for children this semester.

HPU’s Stout School of Education Fellows delivered the donated books Nov. 3 to children at three local elementary schools — Montlieu Academy of Technology, Fairview Elementary School and Johnson Street Global Studies.

Each year, new students are asked to share a favorite childhood book during HPU’s Welcome Week at the start of the fall semester. Having education majors participate in the book delivery is one activity that connects HPU students to the local community. Fellows were able to read with fourth and fifth grade scholars as the books were delivered at Montlieu Academy of Technology.

This is the seventh year new students have collected and delivered books to local schools.

Announcements

On the afternoon of Nov. 12, Guilford College will hold a series of free activities on campus in remembrance of William R. Rogers, its sixth president, who died in July.

A gathering of Friends in the Carnegie Room of Hege Library is planned at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Quaker meeting for worship at 3 p.m. A reception is planned at 4 p.m. at Ragsdale House, where Rogers and his family lived from 1980-96. Festivities conclude with a bonfire at the Guilford lake at 5:30 p.m.

The day will include remarks by some of Rogers’ faculty and staff colleagues and friends, current President Kyle Farmbry and William R. Rogers Director of Friends Center Wess Daniels. Members of the Rogers family will participate.

For information, email president@guilford.edu.

The public is invited to join Jaki Shelton Green, N.C. poet laureate, to share her poetry and read from the book “The Carolina Table” as part of GTCC’s All-College Read on Nov. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Koury Hospitality Careers Auditorium.

“The Carolina Table” is a collection of essays from North Carolina writers on food which offers a collection of food-related stories set in North Carolina, with Green being one of the contributors.

Sponsored by the GTCC English Department and the GTCC Foundation, the All-College Read is an Arts and Sciences Titan Trail designated event.

The auditorium is at the GTCC Jamestown Campus, 621 E. Main St.

GTCC’s theater program will present “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. All performances will take place at the GTCC Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 901 S. Main St. in High Point.

The show features GTCC students on the stage and behind the scenes.

Admission is free to all performances, but donations are encouraged to support the theater program. Recommended donations are $5 for students, $10 for veterans, faculty staff and seniors, and $15 for general admission.

Seating for the show is by reservation with seats allotted on a first come, first serve basis. To reserve a seat, contact Julya Mirro at jmmirro@gtcc.edu or call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.

Gifts

Faculty at UNCG’s School of Health and Human Sciences will receive additional support for research thanks to a planned gift from UNCG alumna Judy Penny.

The gift will establish the Penny Family Faculty First Endowment and advance HHS faculty research, much of which is conducted in partnership with community members and stakeholders. Penny sees this fund as a “win-win” for faculty — especially young faculty — and the university.

Penny spent many years of her career either facilitating or conducting research. As a young professional, she worked as a consultant with faculty researchers and later built a career in educational research with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Guilford County Schools and University Research Associates.

Another goal of this gift is to encourage younger alumni to share their love of UNCG through manageable donations.

Grants

A reception for the school garden grant recipients was held at the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Office on Nov. 7.

Fifteen public and private schools in Guilford County received grants of $250 to start or refurbish a garden at their school. The grants were given by the Guilford County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association.

Schools receiving the grants are: General Greene Elementary School, Southern Elementary School, Smith High School, The Academy at Lincoln, The Academy at Smith, Middle College at UNCG, Wiley Elementary School, SCALE Greensboro Academy, Washington Montessori, Northern Guilford High School, High Point Friends School, Fairview Elementary School, Oak Ridge Elementary School, Lindley Elementary School and Colfax Elementary School.

For information about the school garden grant program, call 336-641-2400 or email Taylor Jones at tejones5@ncsu.edu.

Scholarships

Eleven first-year students have joined the Appalachian State University community as Chancellor’s Scholars for the 2022–23 academic year. The Chancellor’s Scholarship is App State’s oldest and most academically competitive merit-based scholarship—it has been awarded for 38 years.

Local students include Enzo Ramos, a graduate of Southwest Guilford High School in High Point, and Hayley Richardson, a graduate of Greensboro’s Grimsley High School.

Chancellor’s Scholars have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, ambitious academic goals, leadership, service and creativity. During their time at App State, the scholars serve as leaders both within App State’s Honors College and across campus.

The four-year program of study covers full institutional costs (tuition, fees, room and board, and book rental). Additionally, Chancellor’s Scholars are provided with numerous classroom and experiential research opportunities, as well as academic mentoring in a living–learning community and study abroad opportunities.

Ten first-year students at Appalachian State University have been awarded scholarships through App State’s Diversity Scholars Program for the 2022–23 academic year.

Now in its 14th year, the merit-based scholarship covers full in-state tuition and fees for up to four years and includes leadership workshops, service-learning, international experiences and mentorship opportunities.

The 2022–23 Diversity Scholarship recipients include Leah Kaifan Bailey, a Grimsley High School graduate, and Jocelyne Lemus, an Asheboro High School graduate.