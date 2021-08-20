Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University students recently wrapped up their weekslong projects with culminating events in HPU’s summer research programs.
Students who took part in SuRI (Summer Research Institute) participated in a concluding Elevator Pitch event July 29. The event included 90 second, one-on-one conversations between students and staff members from across campus. The event allowed students to practice articulating and explaining why their research matters to people outside of their respective fields. Each student received feedback based on their pitch.
Research in SuRI this summer included topics from majors in biology, math, psychology, exercise science, history, gaming, education and communication. Allison Tucker, a senior, worked with Dr. Aurijit Sarkar in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. He and three students worked on finding ways to target bacterial pathogens to fight off superbugs that are resistant to medicine.
Max Beck, a senior majoring in psychology, conducted a survey looking at racial disparities in health care.Joanne Altman, director of HPU’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Works program, led students in this summer’s SuRI program to pitch their research projects.
Students in SuRPs (Summer Research Program in the Sciences) also concluded their research by presenting their projects on the dome of the Culp Planetarium in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, and on posters throughout the lobby. Their research ranged from studying star systems in a project funded by NASA, to testing different combinations of drugs on bacteria growth and reproducing different minute films of certain polymers.
As part of the event, Hailey Parry, a class of 2017 graduate who recently earned her Ph.D. in chemistry, returned to campus to share her experiences and advice with students. Parry’s speech was titled, “Key to Success – A Note to Future Graduates.”
* * * *
High Point University is welcoming nine of its recent graduates as AmeriCorps VISTAs, who will dedicate a year of service to the city of High Point. For the ninth year, High Point University is hosting these AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America) to provide service to local organizations.
Each VISTA works with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs in either food insecurity or education. HPU invests nearly $200,000 annually to provide housing, meals, office space and access to student volunteers to carry out projects with their partner agencies. The Greater High Point Food Alliance, Resilience HP, Growing HP, city of High Point Neighborhood and Community Development Division, and the High Point Schools Partnership are a few of the groups with which the VISTAs will work.
The Rev. Joe Blosser has led the HPU VISTAs since HPU began serving as a host site. He’s also the director of Service Learning at HPU and associate professor of religion and philosophy.
This year’s VISTAs are: Rachel Prandoni, Gabrielle Bryce, Chloe Contreras, Gabby Kozlowski, Heather Simmons, Chloe Lewis, Natalie Lucas, Douglas Mathis and Casey Tyndall.
Announcements
The Greensboro Police Department’s traffic safety unit will be conducting a two-week initiative, “Operation School Watch,” from Aug. 23-Sept. 3.
The unit will be spearheading this initiative, along with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. These law enforcement agencies will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to help ensure the safety of students and faculty as they return to the 2021-2022 school year.
GPD’s unit will conduct multiple special operations in order to cover as many school zones as possible throughout Greensboro. Traffic violations involving speeding in school zones, seat belt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations as well as school bus stop arm violations will be the primary concern during this initiative.
Officers will conduct overt as well as covert operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police vehicles, police motorcycles and police spotter strategies. Officers will be following school bus routes while watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.
In addition, officers will be observing the driving habits of students looking for crash causing violations which would put the students at risk.
Officers are encouraging motorists to leave earlier for their morning and afternoon commutes beginning Aug. 23, while taking note of school zones along their travel routes. This is the seventh implementation of “Operation School Watch” and motorists should expect to see an increased presence of officers in and around Greensboro school zones for the 2021-2022 school year.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point is registering children in kindergarten through eighth grades for their after-school enrichment program.
The program begins Monday, Aug. 23, and takes place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. weekdays at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
To register, visit www.tsabgchp.org.
Children are picked up from more than 17 different schools and are brought back to the club for an afternoon filled with homework help, character development, healthy snacks and exercise activities, as well as art and music programming.
The program is $65 per week. Scholarships and transportation discounts are available.
For information, call 336-881-5444.
* * * *
UNCG will host She Can, We Can: Be an Entrepreneur Everywhere from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Elliott University Center.
The free symposium will feature successful entrepreneurs to give tips, learning opportunities around what makes successful entrepreneurs worldwide, development opportunities between students, emerging entrepreneurs, working entrepreneurs, business professionals and community organizations.
Salvatore Tomaselli will give a free workshop from 8 a.m. to noon in the auditorium on his new tool, The Family Business Canvas and Ties to NC Lands (registration required) in the EUC Auditorium. Tomaselli is professor of business administration at the “Università di Palermo” (Italy), where he currently teaches family business strategy and governance, business administration and control systems.
Students and community members may secure one 6-foot table and one chair for free. Twenty tables with one chair each are available; Aug. 27 is the deadline to apply.
Registration is required for the event at the vestibule of Elliott University Auditorium. All masking and distancing protocols must be followed. For accommodations, contact Dianne Welsh at 336-256-8507 or dhwelsh@uncg.edu.
For information or to see the schedule of events, visit https://provost.uncg.edu/shecanwecan/featured-events/.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has extended the deadline to apply to join Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg. The new deadline is Sept. 24.
The program costs $80; fee assistance is available. Participants will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. one Wednesday, October through March at the Barber Park Event Center. Participants are excused from classes by Guilford Country Schools. This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects included diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.
For information, call 336-373-7617 or email britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind Snacks, a business leader, investor and social entrepreneur, will deliver High Point University’s commencement address on May 7.
While commencement is for HPU graduates and their family members, it will be livestreamed at www.highpoint.edu/live.
Guilford Apprenticeship Partners recently signed 40 new first-year apprentices. Additionally, GAP graduated its second class. These 10 graduate apprentices have completed the rigorous four-year program.
Over the next four years, the newly signed apprentices will earn both an associate degree and thousands of hours of on-the-job experience in skilled trades. They’ll graduate from GTCC debt-free and have a guaranteed full-time job at their partner company.
Second year graduates of the program include Javin Bradley of Brady Services, Sean Haboon of Bright Plastics, Jayden House of J.M. Pleasants, Kevin Surrett of TE Connectivity as well as Sean Dymond, Joshua Minter, Nicholas Morrison, Tyler Richardson, Kaleb Skipper and Caleb Skopelitis of Machine Specialties.
* * * *
Grants
The National Science Foundation is investing $20 million in a collaborative effort to leverage artificial intelligence to transform adult learning in STEM fields. Led by the Georgia Research Alliance, the effort unites experts in computer science, AI, cognitive science, learning science and education from Arizona State University, Boeing, Drexel University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State University, Harvard University, IBM, IMS Global, Technical College System of Georgia, UNCG and Wiley. The NSF grant will establish the NSF AI Institute for Adult Learning and Online Education to be headquartered at Georgia Tech, one of 11 NSF AI research institutes.
Aileen Reid, assistant professor in UNCG’s School of Education’s educational research methodology department, will be the external evaluator for the ALOE Institute. The program evaluation will employ multiple methods to answer evaluation questions focused on project theory, implementation, effectiveness, outcomes, impact and sustainability of the institute.
* * * *
High Point University will now be able to grow its community outreach programs thanks to a grant.
Oak Foundation is helping fund the creation of the HPU Center for Community Engagement which is expected to begin operating in the fall. The $5.5-million grant is one of the largest in HPU’s history. The international organization has funded more than 5,400 grants worldwide since it was founded in 1983.
“Oak Foundation is pleased to partner with High Point University in support of the Center for Community Engagement,” says Mille Brobston, special interest program officer for Oak Foundation. “The center will bring students, faculty and community members together to promote growth and social change in the city of High Point and beyond.”
The Center for Community Engagement will serve as the central hub connecting the university and community resources by drawing in a diverse group of low-income students into the university through scholarships and program support.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser, director of Service Learning at HPU, will lead the efforts at the center with help from students, faculty and staff to come alongside community members.
The grant money will provide the center with scholarships for Bonner Leaders who each serve 300 hours in the community at a partner nonprofit. The money will also fund students participating in service learning courses, HPU’s AmeriCorps VISTA program, the Civic Responsibility and Social Innovation degree program, and develop the student-run Volunteer Center.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.