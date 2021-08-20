Student Notebook

Students in SuRPs (Summer Research Program in the Sciences) also concluded their research by presenting their projects on the dome of the Culp Planetarium in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, and on posters throughout the lobby. Their research ranged from studying star systems in a project funded by NASA, to testing different combinations of drugs on bacteria growth and reproducing different minute films of certain polymers.

As part of the event, Hailey Parry, a class of 2017 graduate who recently earned her Ph.D. in chemistry, returned to campus to share her experiences and advice with students. Parry’s speech was titled, “Key to Success – A Note to Future Graduates.”

* * * *

High Point University is welcoming nine of its recent graduates as AmeriCorps VISTAs, who will dedicate a year of service to the city of High Point. For the ninth year, High Point University is hosting these AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America) to provide service to local organizations.