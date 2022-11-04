Student Notebook

Activities

It was a night of dancing and fun at this year’s ASPIRE Halloween Dance, hosted by High Point University students at the Miracle League of High Point Field on Oct. 25. Each year, HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children organizes the annual event for community members with disabilities to dress up and dance the night away.

High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation) unit co-hosted the event with the CEC at the Miracle Field. Participants and their family members enjoyed games, dancing, crafts and food in Halloween-themed areas.

The CEC will host two more dances this winter. The Christmas and Valentine’s Day dances will include similar activities for the community to enjoy.

* * * *

High Point University recently installed 3,000 pounds of steel forged into lettering underneath the 30-foot-wide American flag display in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

The steel is from the remains of New York City’s Twin Towers that were destroyed in the 9/11 attacks. David Griffin Jr., CEO of the Triad-based company D.H. Griffin Company and a HPU parent, donated the steel to HPU from the site, where his company conducted restoration work after the attacks.

The steel lettering underneath the display in the Qubein Arena states “God. Family. Country. High Point University.”

Residents may view the completed installation at the annual Veterans Day Celebration on 8 a.m. Nov. 11. For information, visit tinyurl.com/ew6vpy63.

Awards

North Carolina Virtual Public School, operating under the governance of the State Board of Education, has been honored for high quality online learning from an international organization that focuses on quality assurance of digital teaching and learning offered by higher education and K-12 schools. The organization, Quality Matters, has recognized NCVPS with its Making a Difference for Students Award for exemplifying a focus on learners. Recipients demonstrate a commitment to ensuring high course quality and using different but valuable approaches to improving outcomes for students.

NC Virtual began applying Quality Matters’ standards in 2015 because of the organization’s international recognition, comprehensive general standards and specific standards structure that focuses on criteria such as alignment, learner interaction and accessibility.

Gifts

The late James Dutton, a Greensboro native who loved volleyball, has gifted a total of $3.8 million to UNCG’s Light the Way campaign, which seeks to raise $200 million to increase access, elevate academic excellence and enhance the impact of UNCG’s programs.

His recent $2.2 million planned gift was first made public during UNCG’s Celebration of Philanthropy event and the Celebration of Women in Sports events at homecoming.

This most recent planned gift will support four James Dutton Endowed Scholarships in Volleyball, providing four full-cost-of-attendance scholarships annually for members of the UNCG Women’s Volleyball team.

Dutton’s 1.6 million gift announced earlier this year will provide for the following:

$1.1 million of the gift will establish the James Dutton Endowed Scholarships in Volleyball, providing two full-cost-of-attendance scholarships annually for members of the UNCG Women’s Volleyball team.

$450,000 of the gift is designated for a UNCG Volleyball Enrichment Fund.

$50,000 will support the UNCG Volleyball team’s operating budget.

Grants

High Point University’s department of nursing was awarded more than $4,000 from the High Point Community Foundation to fund a five-day summer camp for high school students from underserved areas within the greater High Point community who are interested in pursuing a nursing career.

Dr. Racquel Ingram, founding chairwoman of HPU’s department of nursing, accepted the grant on behalf of the nursing faculty. Camp FUN (Future University Nursing) will allow high school students to explore traditional and nontraditional areas of nursing. The camp experience will be held in HPU’s nursing facility at Parkway Commons on campus. Dates and sign-up information will be announced in the future.

Camp FUN was created as an early intervention to address the national nursing shortage. During the camp, registered nurses will provide information about variable nursing practice areas and activities, which will include simulated patient assessments, obtaining blood pressures, pulses, respiration, temperatures and oxygen saturation levels. The intent is for local camp participants to take an interest in nursing as a career and eventually complete a professional nursing degree to provide care to the growing and aging population of High Point.

HPU and HPCF have partnered with the Northwest Area Health Education Center, the High Point Housing Authority and local guidance counselors to share this opportunity with high school students who could attend the summer camp. Campers from local underserved communities will not have to provide anything to attend the camp other than transportation to and from campus.

* * * *

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced recently by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

The funding will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training and services for students in crisis in elementary, middle and charter schools across the state. High schools were eligible for funding other than for school resource officers.

Locally, grants went to the following: Asheboro City Schools, $160,750; Guilford Preparatory Academy, $51,666; Randolph County School System, $176,000; Rockingham County Schools, $1,187,878; and Uwharrie Charter Academy, $69,678.

To see all the grants, visit tinyurl.com/j6du8afm.